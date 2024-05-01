DeSantis Takes Down Reporter Who Accuses Him of Crushing Campus Protests
Biden, Who Weaponized Government Against His Political Opponents, Warns TRUMP Is Threat to...
'Lunacy!' Biden Reportedly Considering Bringing Palestinians Into the US (YOU Would Pay Th...
Stunning and Brave: Pro-Hamas Protesters Suddenly Beg to Go Home When Police Show...
Unlikely Hero: Bee Guy Has Diamondbacks Baseball Fans Absolutely Buzzing
Kamala Harris Posting About 'Trusting Women' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
'Glory to All Our Martyrs': Columbia Protesters Take Over Hamilton Hall
VIP: Where Are All The Feminists? J.K. Rowling And Others Are Yelling But...
Rep. Matt Gaetz Pushes Defense Secretary on 'Boots on the Ground' in Gaza
AOC Lashes Out at Fellow Democrat Eric Adams After He Promises to Intervene...
DHS Data Reveals Hundreds of Thousands of Migrants Have Been Flown in on...
South Carolina Medicaid Office Caught Red Handed Distributing Voter Registration Forms to...
Illegal Immigrants Take Over Seattle City Park, Put Out Supply Requests
UNC Student's Beautiful Thread About Protecting Our Flag From Pro-Hamas 'Protesters' Will...

White House Staff's 'Shield Biden From Cameras and Questions' Strategy Ramps Up

Doug P.  |  10:44 AM on May 01, 2024
AngieArtist

Last week it was reported that White House staff would start a new routine to help block President Biden from cameras and questions during walks across the lawn. No more solo walks: 

Advertisement

President Biden has introduced a change to his White House departure and return routine: Instead of walking across the South Lawn to and from Marine One by himself, he's now often surrounded by aides.

  • Why it matters: With aides usually walking between Biden and the press' camera position outside the White House, the visual effect is to draw less attention to the 81-year-old's halting and stiff gait, Axios' Hans Nichols and Alex Thompson report.

Some Biden advisers have told Axios they're concerned that videos of Biden walking and shuffling alone — especially across the grass — have highlighted his age.

  • Weeks ago, the president told aides that he'd prefer a less formal approach, a White House official told Axios. He suggested that they walk with him.

White House staffers and reporters alike noticed the sudden change in Biden's walk routine beginning in mid-April, after more than three years in which he'd typically walked solo.

First, they switched Biden to the shorter staircase on Air Force One, now this:

Ouch!

Over the weekend the new approach was quite obvious:

Recommended

Stunning and Brave: Pro-Hamas Protesters Suddenly Beg to Go Home When Police Show Up (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yesterday it became clear this new approach seems to be the new normal at the White House:

This is the same Biden who told Howard Stern he would be willing to debate Trump? Yeah, that's not going to happen.

Biden's staff can add that to their resumes.

But he's sharp as a tack physically and mentally behind closed doors -- or so we're told.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stunning and Brave: Pro-Hamas Protesters Suddenly Beg to Go Home When Police Show Up (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
DeSantis Takes Down Reporter Who Accuses Him of Crushing Campus Protests
Twitchy Video
Biden, Who Weaponized Government Against His Political Opponents, Warns TRUMP Is Threat to 'Freedom'
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Posting About 'Trusting Women' Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
ArtistAngie
Unlikely Hero: Bee Guy Has Diamondbacks Baseball Fans Absolutely Buzzing
FuzzyChimp
Illegal Immigrants Take Over Seattle City Park, Put Out Supply Requests
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stunning and Brave: Pro-Hamas Protesters Suddenly Beg to Go Home When Police Show Up (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement