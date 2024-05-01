White House Staff's 'Shield Biden From Cameras and Questions' Strategy Ramps Up

Last week it was reported that White House staff would start a new routine to help block President Biden from cameras and questions during walks across the lawn. No more solo walks:

President Biden has introduced a change to his White House departure and return routine: Instead of walking across the South Lawn to and from Marine One by himself, he's now often surrounded by aides. Why it matters: With aides usually walking between Biden and the press' camera position outside the White House, the visual effect is to draw less attention to the 81-year-old's halting and stiff gait, Axios' Hans Nichols and Alex Thompson report. Some Biden advisers have told Axios they're concerned that videos of Biden walking and shuffling alone — especially across the grass — have highlighted his age. Weeks ago, the president told aides that he'd prefer a less formal approach, a White House official told Axios. He suggested that they walk with him. White House staffers and reporters alike noticed the sudden change in Biden's walk routine beginning in mid-April, after more than three years in which he'd typically walked solo.

First, they switched Biden to the shorter staircase on Air Force One, now this:

Biden, 81, has aides flank him on walks to Marine One to block cameras from catching him shuffling, stumbling: report https://t.co/K5oD9DF6Xc pic.twitter.com/rITK8BJBmG — New York Post (@nypost) April 26, 2024

Ouch!

Over the weekend the new approach was quite obvious:

HAPPENING NOW: President Biden returns back to the White House.



Aides and staffers seemingly wait for him to get off Marine One before heading inside.



This appears to be the new strategy the admin is taking in order for Biden to avoid questions and distract from age concerns. pic.twitter.com/gPqs1psTsj — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) April 26, 2024

Yesterday it became clear this new approach seems to be the new normal at the White House:

HAPPENING NOW: President Biden leaves for a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware.



He appears to use his aides and staffers as a shield to prevent him from answering any questions from the press.



I wanted to ask him when he will debate President Trump. pic.twitter.com/iEKrseDW3k — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) April 30, 2024

This is the same Biden who told Howard Stern he would be willing to debate Trump? Yeah, that's not going to happen.

Human shields — bird cheat (@birdcheat) April 30, 2024

Biden's staff can add that to their resumes.

The staff is preventing the cameras from seeing him walk... — Daveman (@Baltiknight) April 30, 2024

But he's sharp as a tack physically and mentally behind closed doors -- or so we're told.