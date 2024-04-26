WH Staffers Made New Strategy to Flank Biden While He Walks a Little TOO Obvious

This week Axios reported that the White House came up with a solution for people watching President Biden shuffling alone across the south lawn when leaving or returning to the White House. That reported solution is to have many staffers walk with him:

Advertisement

President Biden has introduced a change to his White House departure and return routine: Instead of walking across the South Lawn to and from Marine One by himself, he's now often surrounded by aides. Why it matters: With aides usually walking between Biden and the press' camera position outside the White House, the visual effect is to draw less attention to the 81-year-old's halting and stiff gait, Axios' Hans Nichols and Alex Thompson report. Some Biden advisers have told Axios they're concerned that videos of Biden walking and shuffling alone — especially across the grass — have highlighted his age.

"President Biden has introduced..."? Yeah, we're guessing it was somebody else who suggested this change.

Biden, 81, has aides flank him on walks to Marine One to block cameras from catching him shuffling, stumbling: report https://t.co/K5oD9DF6Xc pic.twitter.com/rITK8BJBmG — New York Post (@nypost) April 26, 2024

In any case, we can stop saying "reportedly" about this story, because when Biden returned to the White House from a campaign trip and lie-a-palooza interview with Howard Stern in New York City, his staff made the new strategy quite obvious:

HAPPENING NOW: President Biden returns back to the White House.



Aides and staffers seemingly wait for him to get off Marine One before heading inside.



This appears to be the new strategy the admin is taking in order for Biden to avoid questions and distract from age concerns. pic.twitter.com/gPqs1psTsj — MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) April 26, 2024

If things get much worse for Biden you won't see him at all and it'll look like a rugby scrum all the way from the helicopter back into the White House.

The definition of overcorrection. — 🇺🇲NUKE🇮🇱 (@gotham0910) April 26, 2024

They gave each dude a giant backpack and the lady a duffel bag and a tote bag lol https://t.co/Z8S7fPhken pic.twitter.com/65YkLc9Cyp — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 26, 2024

Did they make it a little too obvious? Just a bit.

Notice the men are imitating Biden’s old man gate to try to minimize how awkward it looks. https://t.co/RpUHFcrN53 — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) April 26, 2024

Next thing you know every Biden staffer will also be saying "four more years pause" until November.