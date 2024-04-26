WH Staffers Made New Strategy to Flank Biden While He Walks a Little TOO Obvious

You Don't Despise the Media Enough: CNN Omits MAJOR Bit of Info on...
Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on April 26, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

This week Axios reported that the White House came up with a solution for people watching President Biden shuffling alone across the south lawn when leaving or returning to the White House. That reported solution is to have many staffers walk with him:

President Biden has introduced a change to his White House departure and return routine: Instead of walking across the South Lawn to and from Marine One by himself, he's now often surrounded by aides.

  • Why it matters: With aides usually walking between Biden and the press' camera position outside the White House, the visual effect is to draw less attention to the 81-year-old's halting and stiff gait, Axios' Hans Nichols and Alex Thompson report.

Some Biden advisers have told Axios they're concerned that videos of Biden walking and shuffling alone — especially across the grass — have highlighted his age.

"President Biden has introduced..."? Yeah, we're guessing it was somebody else who suggested this change.

In any case, we can stop saying "reportedly" about this story, because when Biden returned to the White House from a campaign trip and lie-a-palooza interview with Howard Stern in New York City, his staff made the new strategy quite obvious:

University of Florida ENDS Pro-Hamas Camps With a Few Very Simple Rules ... and Consequences
Grateful Calvin
If things get much worse for Biden you won't see him at all and it'll look like a rugby scrum all the way from the helicopter back into the White House.

Did they make it a little too obvious? Just a bit.

Next thing you know every Biden staffer will also be saying "four more years pause" until November.

