WH Aides Reportedly Have a Solution to Troubling Optic of Biden Shuffling Alone Across the Lawn

Biden's campaign and the White House know that the optics from the president, which often are made into mock Visiting Angels commercials, combined with his speaking gaffes ("four more years, pause") have become an issue. As a result, we've seen Biden's handlers switch him to the short stairs on Air Force One and wear shoes designed to make it a little more difficult to have another fall.

Advertisement

The next challenge for the White House is how to address the matter of the media taking videos of Biden shuffling across the lawn, and they've reportedly come up with a solution: Don't let anybody have a clear view of Biden shuffling across the White House lawn:

Axios: Biden advisers are concerned that videos of Biden shuffling alone across the South Lawn to Marine One have highlighted his age. So now aides walk between him and the cameras.https://t.co/uLNQuXqhfU — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) April 26, 2024

Biden's actual age also highlights his age.

"Some Biden advisers have told Axios they're concerned that videos of Biden walking and shuffling alone — especially across the grass — have highlighted his age."https://t.co/P75zzLfNrh — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 26, 2024

The problem the White House has is that while the the Left's keeping Trump busy in court more eyes and ears are on Biden, and that's only making his numbers go down. Quite the dilemma!

A metaphor for the Biden presidency: Don't address the problem. Cover it up with lackeys. https://t.co/mKVxU99o24 — Jim Olson (@jdo05176116) April 26, 2024

Will the WH's next step be to return to the "basement strategy"?

“have highlighted his age."



Gosh…as if there isn’t enough evidence. — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) April 26, 2024

The stories and “tell all” pieces from the media about how bad Biden was and bragging about hiding it from the public after he’s out are going to make you sick. https://t.co/LLiqyDhNic — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 26, 2024

Absolutely. Just imagine how bad things really are behind the scenes (the place where we're told Biden's "sharp as a tack").