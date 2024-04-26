WH Aides Reportedly Have a Solution to Troubling Optic of Biden Shuffling Alone Across the Lawn

KARMA, That You? Check Out This List of California Politicians REAPING What Their...
Doug P.  |  9:37 AM on April 26, 2024
Sarah D.

Biden's campaign and the White House know that the optics from the president, which often are made into mock Visiting Angels commercials, combined with his speaking gaffes ("four more years, pause") have become an issue. As a result, we've seen Biden's handlers switch him to the short stairs on Air Force One and wear shoes designed to make it a little more difficult to have another fall.

The next challenge for the White House is how to address the matter of the media taking videos of Biden shuffling across the lawn, and they've reportedly come up with a solution: Don't let anybody have a clear view of Biden shuffling across the White House lawn:

Biden's actual age also highlights his age.

The problem the White House has is that while the the Left's keeping Trump busy in court more eyes and ears are on Biden, and that's only making his numbers go down. Quite the dilemma!

Will the WH's next step be to return to the "basement strategy"?

Absolutely. Just imagine how bad things really are behind the scenes (the place where we're told Biden's "sharp as a tack").

