SHOCKING! AOC Surges Ahead of Schumer in Hypothetical Primary, Signals Shift Among Dems and Jewish Voters

This is very bad news for Chuck Schumer, indeed.
AOC would trounce Chuck Schumer in primary as party leader ‘bleeding support’ from Dems, Jewish voters: poll https://t.co/uvRHuKC7wo pic.twitter.com/LOr2gIy6qg— New York Post (@nypost) May 25, 2025
“Squad” member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would trounce Sen. Chuck Schumer in a primary – as the Democratic leader is “bleeding support” from his party and Jewish voters, a stunning new poll found.
Socialist Ocasio-Cortez leads five-term incumbent Schumer by a 54%-33% among likely Democratic voters in the Big Apple, according to the poll conducted by Honan Strategy Group for the Jewish Voters Action Network.
AOC, 35, who now services as a member of the House of Representatives, leads Schumer among Jewish Democrats 45%-33% with 17% undecided, the poll found. According to the poll conducted by Honan Strategy Group for the Jewish Voters Action Network, AOC leads Schumer among Jewish Democrats 45%-33% with 17% undecided.
“This is a massive wake-up call for Schumer,” said Maury Litwack, co-founder of Jewish Voters Action Network. “He’s not only bleeding support in the Democratic Party overall but also in the Jewish community.”
The numbers are troublesome for Schumer, who is Jewish and has relied on Jewish voters as a key area of support in his 50-year political career. The 74-year-old Senate minority leader isn’t up for reelection until 2028.
Recommended
Btw, AOC is no friend of Israel or Jews generally.— tegviews (@tegviews2) May 25, 2025
She absolutely is not.
Dems prefer a lack of character so either should be fine.— Yuge Balz (@wsimpsonkw) May 25, 2025
They are both awful.
If the Jewish in NY vote for a Democrat after all this, then I just dont know what to say.— TiredOfItAll (@tgert) May 25, 2025
There is only so much that can be shown to them if they refuse to wake up.
Of course she would.— Enlightening 🔋🔌♐🌈 NO DMs -- No Direct Messages! (@CeaselessEnergy) May 25, 2025
She’s a moronic commie.— MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) May 25, 2025
Let's see what happens— Eddy (@EddyMetaX) May 25, 2025
Insanity. Are people that insane to vote for this fraud and communist @AOC ? Unreal.— Anaïs (@HamiltonAnais) May 25, 2025
People are generally that insane, yes.
She is dumber and farther left than even Schumer! Both are hard cute con— Thomas Prendergast (@ThomasP37241265) May 25, 2025
Most ignorant woman in politics next to Kamala.— Daenette Pohlman (@DaenetteP) May 25, 2025
They are in a tight race to the bottom.
Yes, replace the evil sellout with the retard— symptomoftheuniverse (@noluckcharm) May 25, 2025
That would be funny 😁— Thunderbolt (@Thunderbol90153) May 25, 2025
May 25, 2025
The Dems are doubling down on dumb. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Lynnb52 (@Lynnb5271) May 25, 2025
Tripling down even.
New York voters deserve her leadership : )— Matt Chantiny (@ChantMiester) May 25, 2025
2 horrible people .— BCB (@bcat799) May 25, 2025
That about sums it up.
AOC is a dangerous socialist and I hope all Americans will see that.— Barbara Warshaw (@barbara_warshaw) May 25, 2025
Agreed! She is not just a pretty face who says stupid things. She actually believes them.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member