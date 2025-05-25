VIP
SHOCKING! AOC Surges Ahead of Schumer in Hypothetical Primary, Signals Shift Among Dems and Jewish Voters

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on May 25, 2025

This is very bad news for Chuck Schumer, indeed.

“Squad” member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would trounce Sen. Chuck Schumer in a primary – as the Democratic leader is “bleeding support” from his party and Jewish voters, a stunning new poll found.

Socialist Ocasio-Cortez leads five-term incumbent Schumer by a 54%-33% among likely Democratic voters in the Big Apple, according to the poll conducted by Honan Strategy Group for the Jewish Voters Action Network.

AOC, 35, who now services as a member of the House of Representatives, leads Schumer among Jewish Democrats 45%-33% with 17% undecided, the poll found. According to the poll conducted by Honan Strategy Group for the Jewish Voters Action Network, AOC leads Schumer among Jewish Democrats 45%-33% with 17% undecided. 

“This is a massive wake-up call for Schumer,”  said Maury Litwack, co-founder of Jewish Voters Action Network. “He’s not only bleeding support in the Democratic Party overall but also in the Jewish community.”

The numbers are troublesome for Schumer, who is Jewish and has relied on Jewish voters as a key area of support in his 50-year political career. The 74-year-old Senate minority leader isn’t up for reelection until 2028.

She absolutely is not.

They are both awful. 

There is only so much that can be shown to them if they refuse to wake up.

People are generally that insane, yes. 

They are in a tight race to the bottom. 

Tripling down even.

That about sums it up.

Agreed! She is not just a pretty face who says stupid things. She actually believes them.

