'Redacting Reality': WH Transcript Runs Cover After Joe 'Ron Burgundy' Biden's Teleprompter Struggle

Earlier today President Biden once again struggled with a teleprompter like somebody trying to eat soup with a slotted spoon, and the slip-up was pretty clear when you watch the video. Biden was supposed to say "four more years" and then was instructed to pause while the audience broke into a completely not genuine chant:

BIDEN, reading from his teleprompter: "Four more years? Pause?"



It's all completely staged. pic.twitter.com/vqkIt0SSTF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2024

It couldn't be clearer that Biden read "pause" from the teleprompter. Don't worry though because he's sharp as a tack behind the scenes, so we're told.

The White House transcript people, who should probably receive combat pay for having to transcribe Biden's comments, obviously decided to run cover for the president over this one:

lol, the White House transcripts says inaudible instead of “pause” https://t.co/XXJue5C3mU pic.twitter.com/QYjIxe12z5 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 24, 2024

Instead of "inaudible" they should have written, "it's just a stutter."

Biden’s handlers want to pretend this highly embarrassing moment didn’t happen.



Here’s how it played out in the official White House transcript: pic.twitter.com/ZvM2noAKD5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2024

The WH transcript people have more work cut out for them in the coming weeks and months.

"Pause" can be put right up there with "don't" at this point.

Wow redacting reality. We have video you WH morons!!!! https://t.co/swP2fqrd6p — EPItomy 🐊 (@rggepi) April 24, 2024

Trying to "redact reality" is what the Biden White House does every single day.