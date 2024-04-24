'Redacting Reality': WH Transcript Runs Cover After Joe 'Ron Burgundy' Biden's Teleprompter Struggle

Biden Simp Harry Sisson Says Biden's Ban on TikTok Will Hurt Black-Owned Businesses
Doug P.  |  6:45 PM on April 24, 2024
Screen shot

Earlier today President Biden once again struggled with a teleprompter like somebody trying to eat soup with a slotted spoon, and the slip-up was pretty clear when you watch the video. Biden was supposed to say "four more years" and then was instructed to pause while the audience broke into a completely not genuine chant:

It couldn't be clearer that Biden read "pause" from the teleprompter. Don't worry though because he's sharp as a tack behind the scenes, so we're told.

The White House transcript people, who should probably receive combat pay for having to transcribe Biden's comments, obviously decided to run cover for the president over this one: 

Instead of "inaudible" they should have written, "it's just a stutter."

Advertisement

