OOPSIES! Kamala Harris Just Handed the Trump Campaign a Perfect, POWERFUL Post on Abortion

Looking at Kamala Harris' posts, we're not sure if she could do more to hurt Biden and help Trump if she tried. Forget that she's a walking, talking insurance policy for Biden as it is, but when she says stupid stuff like this about abortion she's all but handing Trump's campaign an ad.

Take a look, you'll see what we're talking about:

Donald Trump said he wants to leave abortion up to the states.



Here's how that worked out: 1 in 3 women of reproductive age—including 4 million in Florida—live in a state with an abortion ban.



He is the architect of this health care crisis. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 13, 2024

Say what?

Kammy, over one million human beings in America lost their lives to abortion last year. Honey, THAT is the health care crisis, not women being inconvenienced when trying to get an abortion in a handful of states.

See what we mean?

She is just a hot dumpster fire of awful.

Only liberals could declare that fewer living babies being ripped into pieces is, of all things, a "health care crisis." — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 13, 2024

Imaging calling not murdering babies a crisis… — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) May 13, 2024

Democrats are gonna Democrat.

This ain't rocket science.

More lies from Kamala. The SCOTUS legally, morally and ethically ruled based on the law, that abortion is a states rights issue. Not Donald Trump. — Paul Kinkade (@CardRocker0007) May 13, 2024

BUUUUUUUUUT TRUUUUUUUMP.

Seethe you baby killing ghouls — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) May 13, 2024

Says the person who’s failed at every task she’s be responsible for managing! — bbstacker - 🇺🇸 (@CrankitLoud) May 13, 2024

Relax, you can still kill babies — Abri (@abriNotMe77) May 14, 2024

Almost EVERY post you make is about murdering babies.



You sicken us ALL. — Patriot of PA ™ (@ThePatriotofPA) May 14, 2024

She seems awfully focused on abortion ... almost as if even she knows Biden and she have nothing else to run on this year.

