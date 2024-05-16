Well, Well, Well, WHAT Do We Have HERE?! Biden Family Bank Accounts NEWLY Discovered Seem Shady AF

Another day, another bizarre bank account, transaction, etc. somehow connected to the Biden Crime Family. At this point, it's hard to keep track of what is new and what is old but guys, all of this looks shady and corrupt AF.

Advertisement

And this man is the leader of the free world.

Don't even get us started.

Patrick Webb with the breaking news about NEW bank accounts from the Biden Family:

BREAKING: New bank accounts of the Biden family have been found which were used with the sole purpose of receiving money being laundered from China, Romania, and Russia as a result of the family’s influence peddling while Joe was Vice President, with over $240,000 in checks being… — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) May 16, 2024

Post continues:

... influence peddling while Joe was Vice President, with over $240,000 in checks being directly wired to Joe Biden with no explanation of what services were provided in exchange for the payments.

With no explanation.

Ya' don't say?

Over $24 million has been linked to bank accounts associated with the Biden family through dozens of LLCs with no citing of what services were provided as a result of payments received. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) May 16, 2024

It's hard to describe your service when it's nothing more than selling your family name, connections, and power. What do you call that?

James Comer alleges that the Biden family was engaged in bribery, money laundering, influence peddling, according to new report from the House Oversight Committee and bank subpoenas. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) May 16, 2024

Webb noticed Community Notes had 'noted' him, so he address that with some receipts:

@CommunityNotes



This community note is wrong, and sourcing old fact-checking links which are known to have their true/false/semi-true statuses changing constantly.



CN’s are not reliable among breaking news, as they typically refer to links dating back years.



These “loans”… pic.twitter.com/gpmQzzig7v — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) May 16, 2024

His post continues:

These “loans” were also forgiven and never paid back, according to @RepJamesComer.

Seems like fairly LARGE loans to just forgive, ya' know?

The Biden crime family continues their operations unabated.



Where's the GOP? — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) May 16, 2024

Good question.

... good thing he is too feeble to stand trial .... — rēəlist (@bdc63) May 16, 2024

Not to mention the poor old man just worries nonstop about his son Hunter from the moment he gets up until the moment a few hours later when he falls asleep.

We knew it. Now let's see if he gets prosecuted — Faith (@BladeRocco) May 16, 2024

We're not exactly holding our breath.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

We DARE You to Read The Hill's List of 'Notable Repubs' Crossing Over to Support Biden WITHOUT Laughing

Curtis Houck Shares Lie-for-Lie Transcript of KJP Defending Biden's BLATANT Lie About Inflation and WOOF

EPIC Thread Tells Hilarious Story of Princeton Protesters Being the Saddest and Funniest of Them All

BOMBSHELL --> Michael Cohen's Former Attorney Just Spilled the Beans and HOO BOY It's Not Good for Cohen

She Makes US Sick! 'Dried Husk of a Woman' DRAGGED for Doxxing Harrison Butker's MOTHER (No, Really!)

======================================================================