John Cusack Proves He'll SAY ANYTHING Thanks to His Severe Case of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 01, 2025
AP Photo/Focus World, Caitlin Cronenberg

It's not breaking news that actor John Cusack is a Left-wing loon. He thinks Trump is totally Hitler, and that Tim Walz was the best decision Kamala Harris made.

But this latest take? Well, it takes the cake.

More from Fox News:

Cusack published his post almost a week after President Donald Trump ordered U.S. military strikes on three major Iranian facilities believed to be developing nuclear weapons.

Long-range B-2 stealth bomber aircraft dropped 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on the locations on June 21 in an attack that Trump called 'a spectacular military success.'

Cusack has been harshly critical of Israel’s actions in its war in Gaza and war with Iran on social media. Prior to posting support for Iran getting nukes, he appeared to suggest that U.S. support for Israel meant the country was supporting a 'genocidal' regime.

He wrote, 'Blind allegiance for Israel is alliance to a genocidal regeme[sic] -  it’s a nation state - run [by] a murderous gangster - not some fixed star.'

Here's his original post:

What a peach.

He does not consider his positions.

It's all driven by 'ORANGE MAN BAD.'

He doesn't care.

Cusack has no principles.

Wouldn't be a surprise.

Iran wouldn't have him.

We see what you did there.

They deserve a nuke because -- *checks notes* -- John Cusack said so.

Makes perfect sense.

Not.

Heh.

John lost his mind a long time ago.

