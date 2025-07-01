John Cusack Proves He'll SAY ANYTHING Thanks to His Severe Case of Trump Derangement Syndrome

It's not breaking news that actor John Cusack is a Left-wing loon. He thinks Trump is totally Hitler, and that Tim Walz was the best decision Kamala Harris made.

But this latest take? Well, it takes the cake.

Far-left actor John Cusack says Iran 'should get' nukes to protect Middle East from US and Israel https://t.co/pdMaNeCImM — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 1, 2025

More from Fox News:

Cusack published his post almost a week after President Donald Trump ordered U.S. military strikes on three major Iranian facilities believed to be developing nuclear weapons. Long-range B-2 stealth bomber aircraft dropped 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on the locations on June 21 in an attack that Trump called 'a spectacular military success.' Cusack has been harshly critical of Israel’s actions in its war in Gaza and war with Iran on social media. Prior to posting support for Iran getting nukes, he appeared to suggest that U.S. support for Israel meant the country was supporting a 'genocidal' regime. He wrote, 'Blind allegiance for Israel is alliance to a genocidal regeme[sic] - it’s a nation state - run [by] a murderous gangster - not some fixed star.'

Here's his original post:

Iran will surely rush to get a nuclear weapon- and they should get one - it’s the only way to deter US and Israel from bombing every country in Middle East — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 28, 2025

What a peach.

First you supported terrorists who raped, murdered, tortured and kidnapped kids from a music festival

Now you're supporting a brutal Islamist dictatorship that hangs its civilians for dissent, and hoping they get nukes



Do you ever stop and take an evaluation of your positions,… — TX_Backpacker (@BigBendChisos) June 28, 2025

He does not consider his positions.

It's all driven by 'ORANGE MAN BAD.'

Are you that clueless? Iran has been shouting "Death to America " 46 years, you think they don't mean it? WTF is wrong with you. Iran is not developing nukes for s**ts and giggles — Army Veteran (@USArmyVet31K) June 29, 2025

He doesn't care.

We shouldn’t wish for nuclear proliferation…remember our principles? — Mahonri Moriancumer (@808slack) June 28, 2025

Cusack has no principles.

Wouldn't be a surprise.

I strongly encourage this Jack Wagon to move to Iran for 7 minutes and then bring back some wisdom for us.



This is simply stupid. https://t.co/4yF7zQcG3X https://t.co/m639ayhBeV — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) July 1, 2025

Iran wouldn't have him.

These warmongers will literally…say anything. https://t.co/Lv8i3CcQtM — Dean Karayanis (@HistoryDean) June 28, 2025

We see what you did there.

Oh, hurray! The IRGC must, it simply must get a nuclear weapon right now, because the Yahood!



The IRGC are such lovely people- mass murderers of Iranians, butchers, torturers- why shouldn't they deserve a nuke? https://t.co/3OQbqiQAbd — Chanah Angelica Kamen (@AngelicaKamen) July 1, 2025

They deserve a nuke because -- *checks notes* -- John Cusack said so.

Makes perfect sense.

Not.

Now do Gun Control. https://t.co/XSJSIRYWpo — Justin Farren (@jfarren) July 1, 2025

Heh.

You know you've lost your mind when you are actually in favor of nuclear proliferation. https://t.co/3HW6KMET8U — Mr. Mojo (@depoflix) June 28, 2025

John lost his mind a long time ago.

