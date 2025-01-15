Joe Biden Warns Us Against the Tech Bros (i.e., Elon Musk) in Farewell Address

We're finally rid of President Joe Biden … he'll stick around for a few days, but he gave his farewell address from the Oval Office Wednesday night. He framed the speech with stories about the Statue of Liberty, which is nice and all, but we prefer the Constitution if you're looking for a symbol of America.

Biden warned against an emerging oligarchy — it seems he's still burned by the Tech Bros turning against him. Power is being concentrated by these billionaires, who need to pay their fair share. In the case of Elon Musk at least, he's giving power back to the American people with a free speech platform on which they can confront the lies of politicians and the legacy media.

Biden: Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead. pic.twitter.com/MQuV1jsa54 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 16, 2025

(You know Acyn thought that was a strong clip.)

Biden also warned against the existential threat of climate change, which he linked to the wildfires in California, and insisted that America lead the world in artificial intelligence — which he said could be used to end cancer as we know it. Back when Biden was Barack Obama's vice president, Obama put him in charge of curing cancer. As president, Biden returned to that task, even saying at one point that we'd cured cancer as we know it. That was news to us all.

This was a very low-energy speech that was supposed to be inspiring.

Bad speech — especially the middle portion — poorly delivered, by a failed president. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 16, 2025

Goodbye and good riddance, Joe Biden. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) January 16, 2025

Joe Biden claims that climate change is responsible for the fires in California and the hurricane in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/5wGEUIuBVt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 16, 2025

NEW: Joe Biden YAWNS as he tries to pretend to be on the level of Dwight D. Eisenhower warning about the military-industrial complex.



This is next-level gaslighting.



“You know, in his farewell address, President Eisenhower spoke of the dangers of the military-industrial… pic.twitter.com/XKSCXv6aNU — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 16, 2025

… the military-industrial complex. He warned us then about, and I quote, ‘the potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power,’ end of quote.” “Six decades later, I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers for our country as well.”

We're all quaking in fear now that Facebook has dropped PolitiFact as its censor.

Biden appears to slam Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk for getting rid of "fact-checkers" pic.twitter.com/5mfSgUbdHK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 16, 2025

Biden leaves office praising a censorship regime that gave him his victory in 2020. https://t.co/lCPML9Wj6K — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 16, 2025

The “tech-industrial complex” Biden is warning about is also what censored the news of his son’s corruption and got him elected. https://t.co/ok7FSpYNEQ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 16, 2025

Joe Biden calls for crackdown on social media ‘misinformation’ during his farewell address.



“Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power…Free press is crumbling.”



🎥 @TimcastNews



pic.twitter.com/XspBk5ndKm — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 16, 2025

The free press is crumbling by its own hand. They'd still have a chance of turning things around if they'd admit the problem.

Biden appears to slam Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk for getting rid of "fact-checkers" and calls to hold social media companies accountable.



Democrats can't stand that we have free speech because they need to censor and lie in order to win. pic.twitter.com/9HMpDs3qBz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 16, 2025





They're just furious it's not THEIR oligarchy anymore. https://t.co/xF9RiWt7L2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 16, 2025

He's worried about an oligarchy having outsized influence? He just gave the Presidential Medal of Honor to George Soros.

My thoughts on President Joe Biden’s Farewell Address: It was underwhelming and divisive. I’m relieved his four-year term is coming to an end.



Mr. Biden failed to bring Americans together and pushed terrible “whole of government” policies that weakened us on many fronts:… — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) January 16, 2025

… on many fronts: energy, national security, economics/small business, foreign affairs, and general freedoms. History won’t look kindly on Biden’s tenure. He’s now the most unpopular U.S. President in history.

Biden was in bed with a pudding pop watching his own farewell address play off a pre-recorded file 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 16, 2025

President Biden's 'farewell' speech was a pathetic display of hypocrisy. He pretended to wish Trump well, then immediately trashed him as a threat to democracy. What a condescending, insincere, and utterly classless move from a supposed 'leader.” But what did we expect? — Kambree (@KamVTV) January 16, 2025

They wanted Biden to do another four years? He could barely do a 15 minute speech. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 16, 2025

Joe Biden's final farewell speech was nothing but gaslighting and lies.



It's abundantly clear the Left is not going to figure this out any time soon. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) January 16, 2025

As Donald Trump takes office, we must turn back to the fact-checkers and not listen to social media.

