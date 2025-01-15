Joe Biden Warns Us Against the Tech Bros (i.e., Elon Musk) in Farewell Address

Dana Perino Buries Biden's 'Farewell Speech' in the Graveyard of Hypocrisy and Gaslighting
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 15, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

We're finally rid of President Joe Biden … he'll stick around for a few days, but he gave his farewell address from the Oval Office Wednesday night. He framed the speech with stories about the Statue of Liberty, which is nice and all, but we prefer the Constitution if you're looking for a symbol of America. 

Biden warned against an emerging oligarchy — it seems he's still burned by the Tech Bros turning against him. Power is being concentrated by these billionaires, who need to pay their fair share. In the case of Elon Musk at least, he's giving power back to the American people with a free speech platform on which they can confront the lies of politicians and the legacy media.

(You know Acyn thought that was a strong clip.)

Biden also warned against the existential threat of climate change, which he linked to the wildfires in California, and insisted that America lead the world in artificial intelligence — which he said could be used to end cancer as we know it. Back when Biden was Barack Obama's vice president, Obama put him in charge of curing cancer. As president, Biden returned to that task, even saying at one point that we'd cured cancer as we know it. That was news to us all.

This was a very low-energy speech that was supposed to be inspiring.

… the military-industrial complex. He warned us then about, and I quote, ‘the potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power,’ end of quote.”

“Six decades later, I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers for our country as well.”

We're all quaking in fear now that Facebook has dropped PolitiFact as its censor.

The free press is crumbling by its own hand. They'd still have a chance of turning things around if they'd admit the problem.


He's worried about an oligarchy having outsized influence? He just gave the Presidential Medal of Honor to George Soros.

… on many fronts: energy, national security, economics/small business, foreign affairs, and general freedoms. 

History won’t look kindly on Biden’s tenure. He’s now the most unpopular U.S. President in history.

As Donald Trump takes office, we must turn back to the fact-checkers and not listen to social media.

***

