Biden Simp Bill Kristol Makes Fascist Joke at Tucker Carlson's Expense and Seriously Pisses Twitter OFF

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:41 AM on February 04, 2024
Townhall Media

Nothing says you're trying to conserve conservatism like pushing for a journalist you disagree with to be stuck in Russia. Leave it to Bill Kristol to remind us just how far that 'wing' of the Right has fallen ... 

All because of Donald Trump.

That's honestly one of Trump's biggest accomplishments, showing who some of these people really are. We get it, Bill, you disagree with Tucker Carlson but this is sucky even for you.

And ha ha, way to reference the government's lockdowns.

Too clever.

*eye roll*

That's different or something.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Makes perfect sense to Bill.

Yup.

Stay classy, Bill.

