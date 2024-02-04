Biden Simp Bill Kristol Makes Fascist Joke at Tucker Carlson's Expense and Seriously Pisses Twitter OFF

Nothing says you're trying to conserve conservatism like pushing for a journalist you disagree with to be stuck in Russia. Leave it to Bill Kristol to remind us just how far that 'wing' of the Right has fallen ...

Advertisement

All because of Donald Trump.

That's honestly one of Trump's biggest accomplishments, showing who some of these people really are. We get it, Bill, you disagree with Tucker Carlson but this is sucky even for you.

Perhaps we need a total and complete shutdown of Tucker Carlson re-entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 4, 2024

And ha ha, way to reference the government's lockdowns.

Too clever.

*eye roll*

He’s a US citizen and it would be a violation if they did that. On top of that he’s a journalist, seems like his job to interview different people. I mean ABC reporter Jon Miller interviewed Bin Laden after the 93 attack, should he have been barred access back home? — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) February 4, 2024

That's different or something.

Just sharing this to ensure every American is aware of what the DNC and progressives represent. We were on the brink of seeing all speech censored and funneled through a single central source. We must prevent them from gaining that level of power again. pic.twitter.com/4j58MDxEfI — Jake (@mediachecker) February 4, 2024

Bill casually advocating fascism. — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) February 4, 2024

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

“American citizens/journalists I don’t like should be barred from re-entering the country until federal authorities investigate to my satisfaction.”



- Defender of Freedom and the Constitution, Bill Kristol — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 4, 2024

Meanwhile the Southern border is wide open and ANYONE can enter without papers. Makes perfect sense. — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) February 4, 2024

Makes perfect sense to Bill.

Yup.

So... you were also against Barbara Walters? Seems kind of a fascist position to take against journalists. pic.twitter.com/UEOmA3uORb — Will McEllen (@willmcellen) February 4, 2024

Stay classy, Bill.

======================================================================

Related:

VA Democrat WO-MANHANDLED for Claiming Husbands Won't Let Him Convince Their Wives to Vote Democrat

That's it, She's DONE --> Nikki Haley's Tweet About Her Cringe SNL Appearance Makes Things WORSE

WHOA ---> Bill Maher Calls Biden Out for His HUGE Lie About Securing the Border and DAMN (Watch)

Advertisement

Hilariously EPIC: Dem Sen. Heidi Campbell MELTS DOWN in Real-Time During School Choice Interview (Watch)

Let Them FIGHT! Lefties RAGING at Lorne Michaels Over Nikki Haley's CRINGE SNL Appearance is DELICIOUS

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.