Julio Rosas, Who's Been Covering Southern Border for YEARS, Takes Immigration Bill APART...
TX Gov. Abbott Shows Biden, Dems and Mushy Republicans the Border CAN Be...
Gets WAY Worse: Chris Murphy Says the Quiet Part Out LOUD in Thread...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Annie Lennox's Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Grammys Leaves Out Some Important Information
It Only Takes Five Words For Colin Wright to Embarrass Ibram X. Kendi
Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs Bring Everyone to Tears With Their Grammy Performance...
Follicular Fanaticism: The New York Times Accused of Cultural Appropriation Over Travis Ke...
Eventbrite Lists Baltimore as 'Most Romantic City' and Twitter Has Some GREAT Date...
We Do Not Need a 'Minister of Loneliness'; We Need a Less Divisive,...
Cooper Union Fires Shellyne Rodriguez, Machete-Wielding, Anti-Semitic, Pro-Life Student Ha...
'Here They Go Again': AG Hamilton Points Out Problem With Media 'Fact Checking'
We Thought No One Was Above the Law: Pelosi's Son Avoids Federal Charges...
God Bless Texas: Abbott Will Continue Building Border Wall, Despite Biden Administration a...

DAMNING Thread Takes a Deep Dive Into Text of the Senate's So-Called 'Immigration' Bill (Screenshots)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on February 05, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

You know, we make a lot of digs at our elected officials for taking breaks and vacations but when you see legislation like what the Senate crapped out (sorry for the visual but it fits) to supposedly secure our border, it seems like it might be better for ALL of us if they go on vacation and STAY on vacation.

Advertisement

Some of these people are either really stupid or really evil.

Perhaps we should learn to embrace the power of and.

Good to see what their priorities are.

Note, he doesn't even touch on how obnoxious it is to use an immigration bill as a way to force funding for endless wars ... but it's in there.

Lucky us.

Awful.

They wonder why so many of them are trying to cross illegally.

This is one of the craziest pieces of all, you guys. 

And considering how bad this bill is, that is really saying a lot.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's not that it's useless, it's that it's a blatant power and money grab for the elite on the backs of Americans who have to live in a country overwhelmed with criminals. And please, don't wag your finger at this editor for calling people who DELIBERATELY break our immigration laws, criminals.

That's what they are.

Psh, veterans. Our government doesn't have time for veterans, they are far too busy giving illegals free attorneys and phones.

We got nothin'.

======================================================================

Related:

It Gets WAAAY Worse --> Chris Murphy's Thread on Immigration Bill He CO-AUTHORED Sets Off HUGE Alarms

VA Democrat WO-MANHANDLED for Claiming Husbands Won't Let Him Convince Their Wives to Vote Democrat

That's it, She's DONE --> Nikki Haley's Tweet About Her Cringe SNL Appearance Makes Things WORSE

Advertisement

WHOA ---> Bill Maher Calls Biden Out for His HUGE Lie About Securing the Border and DAMN (Watch)

Hilariously EPIC: Dem Sen. Heidi Campbell MELTS DOWN in Real-Time During School Choice Interview (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BILL IMMIGRATION MCCONNELL SCHUMER SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It Only Takes Five Words For Colin Wright to Embarrass Ibram X. Kendi
Aaron Walker
Julio Rosas, Who's Been Covering Southern Border for YEARS, Takes Immigration Bill APART in Just 1 Tweet
Sam J.
Gets WAY Worse: Chris Murphy Says the Quiet Part Out LOUD in Thread About Immigration Bill HE Co-Authored
Sam J.
TX Gov. Abbott Shows Biden, Dems and Mushy Republicans the Border CAN Be Secured NOW
Doug P.
Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs Bring Everyone to Tears With Their Grammy Performance of 'Fast Car'
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement