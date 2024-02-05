DAMNING Thread Takes a Deep Dive Into Text of the Senate's So-Called 'Immigration' Bill (Screenshots)

You know, we make a lot of digs at our elected officials for taking breaks and vacations but when you see legislation like what the Senate crapped out (sorry for the visual but it fits) to supposedly secure our border, it seems like it might be better for ALL of us if they go on vacation and STAY on vacation.

Some of these people are either really stupid or really evil.

Perhaps we should learn to embrace the power of and.

This bill is insane. Does anyone think asylum officers need a pay raise? pic.twitter.com/iD3EcY9l3w — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) February 4, 2024

Good to see what their priorities are.

Note, he doesn't even touch on how obnoxious it is to use an immigration bill as a way to force funding for endless wars ... but it's in there.

Lucky us.

Humiliating border patrol agents further pic.twitter.com/WeF8qLtt9A — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) February 4, 2024

Awful.

Giving work permits away like candy pic.twitter.com/rtakzHJuTk — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) February 4, 2024

They wonder why so many of them are trying to cross illegally.

Puts far left DC district court in charge pic.twitter.com/sU8VKtvkXh — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) February 4, 2024

This is one of the craziest pieces of all, you guys.

And considering how bad this bill is, that is really saying a lot.

The golden handcuffs. How do you get them to break the law? Pay them more. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) February 5, 2024

There is useless, worse than useless, and then there's this border bill the senate wants to fly, worse than useless on steroids. — Jay VanOrman -Transition to Greatness- (@JayVanOrman) February 5, 2024

It's not that it's useless, it's that it's a blatant power and money grab for the elite on the backs of Americans who have to live in a country overwhelmed with criminals. And please, don't wag your finger at this editor for calling people who DELIBERATELY break our immigration laws, criminals.

That's what they are.

Nope! Veterans need a raise — Patricia (@psquaredongab) February 5, 2024

Psh, veterans. Our government doesn't have time for veterans, they are far too busy giving illegals free attorneys and phones.

We got nothin'.

