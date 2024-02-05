Take the L! Sen Lankford TRIES Doing Damage Control for His Garbage Immigration Bill, Makes Things WORSE

Senator James Lankford is a Republican who worked with Democrats on putting that horrendous dump of an immigration bill together. Seems Lankford has seen how furious his own party is with him and has been trying to do some damage control.

Trying being the key word there.

The Border Emergency Authority has been the most misunderstood or maybe just misrepresented parts of the bill. Some people have said it would mean 5,000 people a day are coming into the country every day. That is absurd and untrue. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) February 5, 2024

Absurd.

K.

He continued:

The emergency authority is not designed to let 5,000 people in, it is designed to close the border and turn 5,000 people around. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) February 5, 2024

We shouldn't allow anyone to illegally cross the border, Sparky.

This isn't rocket science.

The Border Emergency Authority only lasts 3 yrs to force this Admin to shut down the border & to give time for the next POTUS to hire more agents & more officers. After three years, the emergency authority expires because we should have regained full control of our border by then — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) February 5, 2024

K.

Again.

As you can imagine, this hasn't gone over very well for Lankford.

Jim, stop treating us like we are idiots. We see what you’re doing. https://t.co/9mvJUVuPbC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 5, 2024

Just take the L https://t.co/QfKZjg5o7m — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 5, 2024

I’m not sure what part you don’t understand:

-Seal the border

-Deport all invaders



Zero is the only acceptable number https://t.co/ybKlUR1ASs — CaliRN619 🚑🩺🚑 (@CaliRN619) February 5, 2024

They really are complicating what should be a very simple thing.

You are compromised and you have been exposed. No one will ever believe you again. https://t.co/dGMLZYjmKK — Nick Searcy, iNSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 5, 2024

My my, but that is a majestically well-deserved ratio you've got there, Jimmy... https://t.co/y8nG11u0TY — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) February 5, 2024

Here’s a bill. Close the border tonight. Period. Let’s reduce illegal crossings to zero. Cool? https://t.co/5FzvGJiMDH — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 5, 2024

Or you know, Biden could simply enforce the laws already on the books and secure the border.

But he won't.

The American people know absurdity when they see it Senator, and this bill qualifies 100%. https://t.co/JWagF5zjRd — Ron Pyle (@rreactor) February 5, 2024

Resign you loser. https://t.co/MzGuRGjQjX — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 🗽🍊 (@GavinWax) February 5, 2024

Guys! Stop lying!!! It doesn’t allow 5000/day, it allows 4999/day. That’s TOTALLY different!!! https://t.co/JAPQvERAND — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) February 5, 2024

Totally.

Woof. We have seen people take some massive arse-whoopings on Twitter but THIS ONE may be the worst. Or best, depending on how you look at it.

