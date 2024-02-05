'Full Panic Mode'! Shameless Chuck Schumer Lists What Will Happen if the Border...
Take the L! Sen Lankford TRIES Doing Damage Control for His Garbage Immigration Bill, Makes Things WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on February 05, 2024
AngieArtist

Senator James Lankford is a Republican who worked with Democrats on putting that horrendous dump of an immigration bill together. Seems Lankford has seen how furious his own party is with him and has been trying to do some damage control.

Trying being the key word there.

Absurd.

K.

He continued:

We shouldn't allow anyone to illegally cross the border, Sparky.

This isn't rocket science.

K.

Again.

As you can imagine, this hasn't gone over very well for Lankford.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
They really are complicating what should be a very simple thing.

Or you know, Biden could simply enforce the laws already on the books and secure the border.

But he won't.

Totally.

Woof. We have seen people take some massive arse-whoopings on Twitter but THIS ONE may be the worst. Or best, depending on how you look at it.

======================================================================

