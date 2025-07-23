PBS News Was Nice Enough to Point Out They Don't Need Taxpayer Funding Anyway

When it came to the Republicans defunding NPR and PBS, the Democrat spin was predictable because they use this on everything they don't like: Many will die because _____ was cut! Not only that, but Democrat Sen. Mark Warner has already told parents that Trump and the Republicans have killed off Sesame Street.

But even PBS News is saying they'll be largely unaffected and it was really nice of them to admit that they didn't really need your tax dollars in the first place:

PBS News is not going anywhere.



We will continue our work without fear or favor, as we have for nearly five decades on the air.



"We will continue to do our work without favor." Legit LOL on that one. Their "journalism" was so "without favor" that the Democrats are literally freaking out at the thought of PBS or NPR not having enough resources to push their propaganda. Throw Colbert into the mix and it's been a bad week for the Dems.

Somebody tell the Democrats to stand down because rural Americans will still be able to get life saving breaking local weather reports from ::checks notes:: PBS.

They are now truly independent and don't need our help according to PBS News. Although the previous PBS/NPR argument against being defunded was that the only way they could remain truly independent was to continue to be dependent on taxpayer dollars. It's all so very confusing.

And with that admission from PBS News, it's time for the Democrats to move on to the next Republican initiative that's going to kill a lot of people.

