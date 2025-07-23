PBS News Was Nice Enough to Point Out They Don't Need Taxpayer Funding Anyway

French Think Air Conditioning Will Zap Them Dead with 'Thermal Shock'—Cue Global Snickerin...
Doug P. | 11:43 AM on July 23, 2025
When it came to the Republicans defunding NPR and PBS, the Democrat spin was predictable because they use this on everything they don't like: Many will die because _____ was cut! Not only that, but Democrat Sen. Mark Warner has already told parents that Trump and the Republicans have killed off Sesame Street

But even PBS News is saying they'll be largely unaffected and it was really nice of them to admit that they didn't really need your tax dollars in the first place:

"We will continue to do our work without favor." Legit LOL on that one. Their "journalism" was so "without favor" that the Democrats are literally freaking out at the thought of PBS or NPR not having enough resources to push their propaganda. Throw Colbert into the mix and it's been a bad week for the Dems. 

Somebody tell the Democrats to stand down because rural Americans will still be able to get life saving breaking local weather reports from ::checks notes:: PBS. 

They are now truly independent and don't need our help according to PBS News. Although the previous PBS/NPR argument against being defunded was that the only way they could remain truly independent was to continue to be dependent on taxpayer dollars. It's all so very confusing.

And with that admission from PBS News, it's time for the Democrats to move on to the next Republican initiative that's going to kill a lot of people. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while continuing to run cover for the train wreck that was the Biden White House.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

