Dem Sen. Mark Warner's Attempt to Scare Parents Whose 'Kids Love a PBS Show' Earned the Ratio

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on July 17, 2025
ImgFlip

These days the Democrats respond to every Republican-backed initiative, whether it's the repeal of net neutrality, tax cut packages, DOGE cuts, State Department layoff or efforts to defund PBS and NPR the same way: COUNTLESS PEOPLE WILL DIE!

The new spin from the Left is that rural Americans, when a storm is approaching, immediately tune to PBS or NPR in the hopes that Antiques Roadshow or All Things Considered have been preempted for local weather updates. 

In spite of the Dems' freaking out, the Senate has passed a package that would stop taxpayers from being on the hook for NPR and PBS

The Senate has approved the Trump administration's $9 billion rescission package aimed at clawing back money already allocated for public radio and television — a major step toward winding down nearly six decades of federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

CPB stands to lose $1.1 billion dollars meant to fund it through the next two years, while the bill also cuts $7.9 billion in other programs. CPB acts as a conduit for federal money to NPR, PBS and their member stations.

Some Democrats, including Sen. Mark Warner, are trying to convince everybody that this means NPR and PBS won't even be able to broadcast anymore. Cue the shamelessness: 

Do these Democrats ever not lie? The dishonesty is just incredible: 

If PBS and NPR get defunded and it quickly becomes clear nobody died as a result, the Dems will move on to the next thing.

The answer to the first part is "they hope so," and the answer to the second part is "absolutely."

