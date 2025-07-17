Dem Sen. Mark Warner's Attempt to Scare Parents Whose 'Kids Love a PBS Show' Earned the Ratio

These days the Democrats respond to every Republican-backed initiative, whether it's the repeal of net neutrality, tax cut packages, DOGE cuts, State Department layoff or efforts to defund PBS and NPR the same way: COUNTLESS PEOPLE WILL DIE!

The new spin from the Left is that rural Americans, when a storm is approaching, immediately tune to PBS or NPR in the hopes that Antiques Roadshow or All Things Considered have been preempted for local weather updates.

In spite of the Dems' freaking out, the Senate has passed a package that would stop taxpayers from being on the hook for NPR and PBS:

The Senate has approved the Trump administration's $9 billion rescission package aimed at clawing back money already allocated for public radio and television — a major step toward winding down nearly six decades of federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. CPB stands to lose $1.1 billion dollars meant to fund it through the next two years, while the bill also cuts $7.9 billion in other programs. CPB acts as a conduit for federal money to NPR, PBS and their member stations.

Some Democrats, including Sen. Mark Warner, are trying to convince everybody that this means NPR and PBS won't even be able to broadcast anymore. Cue the shamelessness:

Do your kids love a PBS show? If so, I’ve got bad news about that. pic.twitter.com/E9FDFDTE8n — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) July 17, 2025

Do these Democrats ever not lie? The dishonesty is just incredible:

It’s… not going off the air, Senator. The hills Democrats choose to die on are simply incomprehensible. https://t.co/QHXC3X9R9y — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 17, 2025

If PBS and NPR get defunded and it quickly becomes clear nobody died as a result, the Dems will move on to the next thing.

The conditions that made PBS necessary decades ago no longer exist. — Les Aker (@Les_Aker) July 17, 2025

It can still be funded privately, not just with our tax dollars. — Mommom12 (@MomMomEleven) July 17, 2025

Do Democrats think Americans are this stupid, or just their voters? https://t.co/zzgcacguOo — Randy Barnett (@randybarnettttt) July 17, 2025

The answer to the first part is "they hope so," and the answer to the second part is "absolutely."