Bill Kristol Wakes Up From His Apparent Coma to Worry About Accusing a Former President of Treason

In some ways, it must be nice to be a leftist. You get to go through life with no principles except the ones you choose to have on any given week. And then, when those alleged principles are no longer convenient, you simply drop them like a used candy wrapper. On top of that, we think leftists have some kind of 'Delete' button in their brains that makes them forget anything and everything they may have once said in favor of whatever the new narrative is.

For years, everyone on the left, from elected officials to media influencers to the useful idiots who follow them, has called Donald Trump everything from Hitler to the devil to a traitor. And they didn't stop at calling him names. They ginned up false charges to try to put him in jail forever. They tried to remove him from the 2024 ballot based on sedition (even though he faced no such fake criminal charges). And they STILL say, all evidence to the contrary, that he 'led an insurrection' against the United States.

Through all of this lawfare, Bill Kristol not only didn't speak out against it, he was actively encouraging it. He didn't care that it was all made up. He hated Trump. For a leftist, that's all that matters, and any means to achieve the end of destroying him were justified.

Flash forward to this week when DNI Tulsi Gabbard released damning evidence against Barack Obama and his national security team, who manufactured false claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump. Gabbard has sent everything she has over to the DOJ for criminal prosecution, and there's likely more to come. While we don't expect Obama to be charged with anything (though many others hopefully will be), there is no question that the former President is neck-deep in this scandal.

Well, well, well. Guess who is now shocked -- APPALLED even -- that a former President could be accused of treason.

I do want to apologize for dwelling on my fears a Trump second term could be dangerously authoritarian.



But is it ok now to say a word about the president of the United States accusing a predecessor of treason? Or would that be a distraction from kitchen table issues?



🤯 https://t.co/HCQLz1KL78 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 22, 2025

Give us a break. Nice try at the feigned outrage, Bill, but we don't play by the old rules anymore. You don't get to pretend that this is beyond the pale now, after your team has done all of this to Trump.

Especially when Gabbard has the goods on Team Obama, which no one in the Obama or Biden administrations ever had on Trump.

What’s the rule on accusations against your predecessor? I have to admit that I’m quite confused. https://t.co/ZhlWFisEeF — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 22, 2025

Kristol THINKS the rule is, 'It's (D)ifferent when we (D)o it.'

But he couldn't be more wrong.

YOU LITERALLY DID THAT FOR THE LAST FOUR YEARS! https://t.co/jiWQolsXnW — Tandy (@dantypo) July 23, 2025

Technically, they have done it for the last decade, but who's counting?

Zero self awareness. It’s as if the last nine years never happened. https://t.co/HgC0LqN75N — Henry Charles (@truewordaddict) July 22, 2025

Self-awareness is not something you are allowed to have if you are a leftist like Kristol. It is fundamentally incompatible with the ideology.

Bill is serious when he says this. He is actually seriously saying this. Man… https://t.co/bBNzdHpkb9 — Paul Walz (@BSheeetz) July 23, 2025

Oh, he's not just serious. He's SUPER DUPER serial!

Did you lose your memory on what they did to him? — Linda R (@YinYang18175500) July 22, 2025

It's that 'Delete' button we mentioned. It's very convenient.

Yes, just imagine if a President would say something like that about his predecessor.https://t.co/gC3HXRCOF3 — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) July 22, 2025

You'll have to forgive Mr. Kristol. Apparently, he has been in a coma for several years.

Obama "investigated" Trump for allegedly colluding with Russia. I guess that isn't authoritarian in Bill's mind. https://t.co/6iRRmz7wrg — America, Amen. Tim Sumner 🇺🇸 (@SgtTim911) July 22, 2025

Not only that, Obama ordered his national security team to scrap an assessment that concluded Russia didn't interfere in the election.

Kristol doesn't care. That was just hunky-dory as far as he is concerned.

Thank you Comrade Kristol for your two cents.



What’s actually dangerous is gaslighting the public into thinking a president calling out potential treason is somehow more outrageous than treason itself.



This isn’t some Beltway parlor game, Bill. If a former president did betray… — 🌟Texas Free Thinker🌟 (@GenX_Thomas) July 22, 2025

... betray the country, that’s not a 'distraction' that’s the whole damn kitchen table on fire. And the fact that you’re more rattled by the accusation than the crime says everything about how broken your priorities are.

Broken is exactly the right word for him. And so many like him.

Hey Bill, what do you think the implications of the Mar-a-Lago raid were? That’s a pretty big accusation Biden levied on his predecessor! https://t.co/rjpf3YpXDC — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) July 23, 2025

Hey, they HAD to raid Melania Trump's underwear drawer.

For national security.

Or something.

Work your way through the thought process until you come to the place where you consider there really are documents indicating treason. — anne witkowski (@anwit07) July 22, 2025

As we noted before, we'd be very surprised if Obama himself ends up facing any charges. But there is no doubt about his involvement. At the very least, his intelligence leaders like John Brennan and James Clapper must face some consequences.

Serious ones.

"I'm sorry for calling a president I don't like a corrupt criminal, but surely we can all agree that him calling a president he didn't like a corrupt criminal is beyond the pale" https://t.co/tyLOLeDQGH — Observant JC (@JcObservant) July 22, 2025

Don't ever try to follow leftist logic. It's like trying to follow an M.C. Escher staircase.

Yes, that is the appropriate response to Kristol's fake pearl clutching here.

We know he won't ever shut up, though. So, the next best thing is to mock him into oblivion whenever he tries to play this leftist double standard game.

The good news is, that's not a very long trip for Bill Kristol.

