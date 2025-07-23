Blitzed Boater Bonks Battleship: Drunk Captain’s Epic Ding on USS Midway

Here's One of Those Government-Run Grocery Stores That Elizabeth Warren Said Have Been...
justmindy
justmindy | 12:30 PM on July 23, 2025
AP Photo/Denis Poroy,File

That was a whole different level of drunk! 

You have to be massively wasted to run into a ship of that size. 

It's hard to imagine someone that inebriated. 

Granted, it is surprising a boat was allowed to get that close. 

Clearly, some lessons were not learned.

This will definitely be more than traffic school and a fine. 

Here's One of Those Government-Run Grocery Stores That Elizabeth Warren Said Have Been Such a Success
Doug P.
The world has gone mad!

He party rocked way too hard.

He is going to sober up to a huge mess.

Some commenters had other suspicions. 

Hope that buzz was worth it, bro!

Clearly, the boating life is not for him. He should stay on dry land. 

He has a weird way of entertaining himself, that's for sure. 

