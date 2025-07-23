Blitzed Boater Bonks Battleship: Drunk Captain’s Epic Ding on USS Midway

That was a whole different level of drunk!
WATCH: A 60-foot boat strikes the history USS Midway, leaving a visible dent on the side. The boat captain, who allegedly attempted to flee, was eventually arrested for operating the vessel under the influence, police say. pic.twitter.com/8KtwCp8eoT— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 22, 2025
You have to be massively wasted to run into a ship of that size.
I just assumed this was engine failure or something when I first saw it. Imagine being so drunk you ram a 1,000 foot moored naval vessel. https://t.co/yio6eWvCLK— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 23, 2025
It's hard to imagine someone that inebriated.
How drunk do you have to be to not notice an aircraft carrier? Unreal! https://t.co/pd2pG4ADDc— Booklover848 (@LadyBookworm117) July 23, 2025
US Navy is going to need increase vigilance in harbors now that it is known to be so easy to ram our capital ships. https://t.co/ZnmvcKleLr— SpiffTheSpaceMan (@SpiffDSpaceman) July 23, 2025
Granted, it is surprising a boat was allowed to get that close.
How in the USS Cole was this boat allowed to get this close? https://t.co/C5PTvr41nE— Graham Hicks (@GrahamRHicks) July 22, 2025
Remember the USS Cole? https://t.co/oVcLuImb5I— Tinkerer (@SfP1966) July 23, 2025
Clearly, some lessons were not learned.
This might go down as the most expensive DUI in history. https://t.co/7xAAXWAJKj— TTL Inc (@TTL_inc) July 23, 2025
This will definitely be more than traffic school and a fine.
Trying to think how drunk you'd need to be to hit a stationary aircraft carrier.... https://t.co/OMXaI0xOUm— \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) July 22, 2025
The USS Midway was struck by a drunk driver— EMBER 🇺🇸 (@upliftandlift) July 22, 2025
You don't hear of events like that every day 😂 https://t.co/A5LgYMY3F7
The world has gone mad!
There is no way that boat should be able ram and dent a battleship.— Chris Bradley (@chrisbradleyonX) July 22, 2025
That’s just scary
July 22, 2025
He party rocked way too hard.
Under the influence? Try not at the helm.— LisaontheWrite 🇺🇸 (@LisaontheWrite) July 22, 2025
I’ve been drunk, but…— Mark (@BillyMarkJack2) July 22, 2025
Only thing more dented than the ship is that captain’s judgment. History met hangover in open water.— Caitlyn (@Caitlynbunni) July 22, 2025
He is going to sober up to a huge mess.
This isn’t some random drunk boating incident this was a purposeful ramming of a Navy vessel.😡— Teressa Kopp (@teressa_kopp) July 23, 2025
Some commenters had other suspicions.
Sounds like a federal crime— Wolfgang Dickhammer (@jimmy_timestwo) July 22, 2025
$100K to fix it, apparently.— SpacePlan (@SpacePlan91) July 23, 2025
Hope that buzz was worth it, bro!
He Should Never Be Allowed To Operate A Boat Again.— 🇺🇸 Shane 🇺🇸 (@SvonDreusche) July 22, 2025
That's one stupid captain.— 自由戦士アイデアレーンジャー (@1776Dairenn) July 23, 2025
He'll never steer a vessel ever again.
Clearly, the boating life is not for him. He should stay on dry land.
Apparently, the boat captain’s idea of “making waves” is crashing into a landmark and playing hide-and-seek with the cops.— Ivy Rose (@littleivyrosee) July 22, 2025
He has a weird way of entertaining himself, that's for sure.
