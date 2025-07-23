Blitzed Boater Bonks Battleship: Drunk Captain’s Epic Ding on USS Midway

That was a whole different level of drunk!

WATCH: A 60-foot boat strikes the history USS Midway, leaving a visible dent on the side. The boat captain, who allegedly attempted to flee, was eventually arrested for operating the vessel under the influence, police say. pic.twitter.com/8KtwCp8eoT — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 22, 2025

You have to be massively wasted to run into a ship of that size.

I just assumed this was engine failure or something when I first saw it. Imagine being so drunk you ram a 1,000 foot moored naval vessel. https://t.co/yio6eWvCLK — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 23, 2025

It's hard to imagine someone that inebriated.

How drunk do you have to be to not notice an aircraft carrier? Unreal! https://t.co/pd2pG4ADDc — Booklover848 (@LadyBookworm117) July 23, 2025

US Navy is going to need increase vigilance in harbors now that it is known to be so easy to ram our capital ships. https://t.co/ZnmvcKleLr — SpiffTheSpaceMan (@SpiffDSpaceman) July 23, 2025

Granted, it is surprising a boat was allowed to get that close.

How in the USS Cole was this boat allowed to get this close? https://t.co/C5PTvr41nE — Graham Hicks (@GrahamRHicks) July 22, 2025

Clearly, some lessons were not learned.

This might go down as the most expensive DUI in history. https://t.co/7xAAXWAJKj — TTL Inc (@TTL_inc) July 23, 2025

This will definitely be more than traffic school and a fine.

Trying to think how drunk you'd need to be to hit a stationary aircraft carrier.... https://t.co/OMXaI0xOUm — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) July 22, 2025

The USS Midway was struck by a drunk driver



You don't hear of events like that every day 😂 https://t.co/A5LgYMY3F7 — EMBER 🇺🇸 (@upliftandlift) July 22, 2025

The world has gone mad!

There is no way that boat should be able ram and dent a battleship.



That’s just scary — Chris Bradley (@chrisbradleyonX) July 22, 2025

He party rocked way too hard.

Under the influence? Try not at the helm. — LisaontheWrite 🇺🇸 (@LisaontheWrite) July 22, 2025

I’ve been drunk, but… — Mark (@BillyMarkJack2) July 22, 2025

Only thing more dented than the ship is that captain’s judgment. History met hangover in open water. — Caitlyn (@Caitlynbunni) July 22, 2025

He is going to sober up to a huge mess.

This isn’t some random drunk boating incident this was a purposeful ramming of a Navy vessel.😡 — Teressa Kopp (@teressa_kopp) July 23, 2025

Some commenters had other suspicions.

Sounds like a federal crime — Wolfgang Dickhammer (@jimmy_timestwo) July 22, 2025

$100K to fix it, apparently. — SpacePlan (@SpacePlan91) July 23, 2025

Hope that buzz was worth it, bro!

He Should Never Be Allowed To Operate A Boat Again. — 🇺🇸 Shane 🇺🇸 (@SvonDreusche) July 22, 2025

That's one stupid captain.

He'll never steer a vessel ever again. — 自由戦士アイデアレーンジャー (@1776Dairenn) July 23, 2025

Clearly, the boating life is not for him. He should stay on dry land.

Apparently, the boat captain’s idea of “making waves” is crashing into a landmark and playing hide-and-seek with the cops. — Ivy Rose (@littleivyrosee) July 22, 2025

He has a weird way of entertaining himself, that's for sure.