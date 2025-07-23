Brennan's Big Lie: House Intel Report Exposes CIA Director's Deception to Undermine Trump in 2016

This is probably not shocking to our dear 'Twitchy' readers as you are the most educated and intelligent bunch around, but the House Intel report confirms John Brennan was warned his Trump and Putin theory was likely a bunch of bunk way back in 2016. He ignored the warnings.

Former CIA Director John Brennan ignored warnings from “veteran” officers and ordered the publication of a “substandard” intelligence report that claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin “aspired” to help Donald Trump win the 2016 election, according to a bombshell congressional report released Wednesday. The House Intelligence Committee had compiled the “egregious” errors by the CIA back in 2020 — errors that included burying intelligence that the Kremlin was preparing for a possible victory by Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The committee’s findings also show that “fabricated” information from the since-debunked Steele dossier — funded by Clinton’s campaign and put together by an ex-MI6 spy — was crammed into the CIA product over the objections of senior officials. “Not only did CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director [James] Comey, DNI [James] Clapper and others include the Steele Dossier in the 2017 ICA, they overruled senior Intel officials who warned them it was fabricated and should not be used,” Gabbard said, calling the move “the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history.”

“In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people, working with their partners in the media to promote the lie, in order to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump, essentially enacting a years-long coup against him,” she added

It wasn't an accident. He lied to subvert the Presidency of Donald Trump. That's clear.

Old man Brennan is going to learn some new things in prison https://t.co/5IPUovOI4O pic.twitter.com/Kj9i2WZIF0 — Paul Harte 🍀 (@compleatchef) July 23, 2025

Unfortunately, he probably won't face any consequences, but he should.

Brennan is the obvious ring- leader, with approval by Obama, arresting and charging Brennan is a no-brainer. https://t.co/mz6cAkQ5K9 — Robert M Dahlia (@RobertMDahlia) July 23, 2025

In a just America, that would be the outcome. If he had done this to a Democratic POTUS, that may have happened. As the victim was Donald Trump, people will just look the other way. It's another example of the disparity in how Republicans and Democrats are treated under the law.

You mean a Commie head of the CIA used his power as a means to an end?



I’m gobsmacked! https://t.co/29leBKJSHR — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) July 23, 2025

Here's our shocked face ... NOT!

It undermined half of the country's faith in the American justice system and electoral process.

Brennan did not "ignore" it.

Brennan deliberately chose to conceal it.



Sedition — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 23, 2025

Boom!

Lawyer up, Brennan. You can’t hide. — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) July 23, 2025

Hopefully, there will be actual consequences.

Remember how Obama’s top intel operatives tried to get former NSA director Mike Rogers fired shortly after the 2016 election?



Now we know exactly why: Rogers refused to sign on to the corrupt efforts of Brennan and Clapper to smuggle garbage, unverified intel into the ICA and… pic.twitter.com/ohVUnp7Cd1 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 23, 2025

It's all becoming more and more clear.

