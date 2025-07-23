French Think Air Conditioning Will Zap Them Dead with 'Thermal Shock'—Cue Global Snickerin...
Brennan's Big Lie: House Intel Report Exposes CIA Director's Deception to Undermine Trump in 2016

justmindy
justmindy | 10:50 AM on July 23, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

This is probably not shocking to our dear 'Twitchy' readers as you are the most educated and intelligent bunch around, but the House Intel report confirms John Brennan was warned his Trump and Putin theory was likely a bunch of bunk way back in 2016. He ignored the warnings.

 Former CIA Director John Brennan ignored warnings from “veteran” officers and ordered the publication of a “substandard” intelligence report that claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin “aspired” to help Donald Trump win the 2016 election, according to a bombshell congressional report released Wednesday.

The House Intelligence Committee had compiled the “egregious” errors by the CIA back in 2020 — errors that included burying intelligence that the Kremlin was preparing for a possible victory by Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The committee’s findings also show that “fabricated” information from the since-debunked Steele dossier — funded by Clinton’s campaign and put together by an ex-MI6 spy — was crammed into the CIA product over the objections of senior officials. 

“Not only did CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director [James] Comey, DNI [James] Clapper and others include the Steele Dossier in the 2017 ICA, they overruled senior Intel officials who warned them it was fabricated and should not be used,” Gabbard said, calling the move “the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history.”


“In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people, working with their partners in the media to promote the lie, in order to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump, essentially enacting a years-long coup against him,” she added

It wasn't an accident. He lied to subvert the Presidency of Donald Trump. That's clear. 

Unfortunately, he probably won't face any consequences, but he should.

In a just America, that would be the outcome. If he had done this to a Democratic POTUS, that may have happened. As the victim was Donald Trump, people will just look the other way. It's another example of the disparity in how Republicans and Democrats are treated under the law.

Here's our shocked face ... NOT!

It undermined half of the country's faith in the American justice system and electoral process.

Boom!

Hopefully, there will be actual consequences. 

It's all becoming more and more clear. 

