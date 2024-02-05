Julio Rosas, Who's Been Covering Southern Border for YEARS, Takes Immigration Bill APART in Just 1 Tweet

Julio Rosas has been in some scary places and situations over the years covering stories our 'betters' in the mainstream media don't have the cojones to cover so he definitely knows what he's talking about when it comes to the southern border.

That he's been covering extensively since 2019 ... before Botox Brain won in 2020.

Here's his take on the Senate's Immigration Bill:

I've been covering the border since 2019 and this border bill is exactly what's wrong with how D.C. tries to "fix" a problem: Spends more money, gives more power to the feds, and doesn't actually solve the problem.



Again, a bill from Congress is not needed to solve the acute… — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 5, 2024

From the rest of his post:

Again, a bill from Congress is not needed to solve the acute problem at the border. Biden just needs to undo the executive orders he signed on day one. The historic influx of illegal immigrants was started by the policies his administration has recklessly pursued.

Biden already has the power to secure the border.

He just won't do it.

Ask yourselves WHY.

there ARE border laws. if followed, this problem would be SOLVED. Biden chooses to not follow those laws. what makes anyone think he will obey this one? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) February 5, 2024

Anyone republican who votes for this should be voted out next time. — CJ 🏌🏼⛳️ (@LEFTY21211) February 5, 2024

Especially Lankford.

Woof.

I trust you more than anyone in DC 😢 — Banapalooza 🤷🏼‍♀️🇺🇸 (@youarenowtheman) February 5, 2024

Same, and for good reason.

Americans know this. And that’s why we are pissed — CJ 🏌🏼⛳️ (@LEFTY21211) February 5, 2024

Unfortunately their border policy is not reckless. It is calculated and intentional, as is this bill. — TB56007 (@TB56007) February 5, 2024

Bingo.

This is not a bill written by people who don't know any better, this is a bill written by people who hope WE don't know any better.

