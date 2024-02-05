TX Gov. Abbott Shows Biden, Dems and Mushy Republicans the Border CAN Be...
DAMNING Thread Takes a Deep Dive Into Text of the Senate's So-Called 'Immigration'...
Gets WAY Worse: Chris Murphy Says the Quiet Part Out LOUD in Thread...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Annie Lennox's Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Grammys Leaves Out Some Important Information
It Only Takes Five Words For Colin Wright to Embarrass Ibram X. Kendi
Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs Bring Everyone to Tears With Their Grammy Performance...
Follicular Fanaticism: The New York Times Accused of Cultural Appropriation Over Travis Ke...
Eventbrite Lists Baltimore as 'Most Romantic City' and Twitter Has Some GREAT Date...
We Do Not Need a 'Minister of Loneliness'; We Need a Less Divisive,...
Cooper Union Fires Shellyne Rodriguez, Machete-Wielding, Anti-Semitic, Pro-Life Student Ha...
'Here They Go Again': AG Hamilton Points Out Problem With Media 'Fact Checking'
We Thought No One Was Above the Law: Pelosi's Son Avoids Federal Charges...
God Bless Texas: Abbott Will Continue Building Border Wall, Despite Biden Administration a...

Julio Rosas, Who's Been Covering Southern Border for YEARS, Takes Immigration Bill APART in Just 1 Tweet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on February 05, 2024
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

Julio Rosas has been in some scary places and situations over the years covering stories our 'betters' in the mainstream media don't have the cojones to cover so he definitely knows what he's talking about when it comes to the southern border.

Advertisement

That he's been covering extensively since 2019 ... before Botox Brain won in 2020.

Here's his take on the Senate's Immigration Bill:

From the rest of his post:

Again, a bill from Congress is not needed to solve the acute problem at the border. Biden just needs to undo the executive orders he signed on day one. The historic influx of illegal immigrants was started by the policies his administration has recklessly pursued.

Biden already has the power to secure the border.

He just won't do it.

Ask yourselves WHY.

Especially Lankford.

Woof.

Same, and for good reason.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Bingo.

This is not a bill written by people who don't know any better, this is a bill written by people who hope WE don't know any better. 

======================================================================

Related:

They HATE Us: DAMNING Thread Takes Deep Dive Into Text of the Senate's So-Called Immigration Bill (Screenshots)

It Gets WAAAY Worse --> Chris Murphy's Thread on Immigration Bill He CO-AUTHORED Sets Off HUGE Alarms

VA Democrat WO-MANHANDLED for Claiming Husbands Won't Let Him Convince Their Wives to Vote Democrat

That's it, She's DONE --> Nikki Haley's Tweet About Her Cringe SNL Appearance Makes Things WORSE

Hilariously EPIC: Dem Sen. Heidi Campbell MELTS DOWN in Real-Time During School Choice Interview (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN SOUTHERN BORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It Only Takes Five Words For Colin Wright to Embarrass Ibram X. Kendi
Aaron Walker
Gets WAY Worse: Chris Murphy Says the Quiet Part Out LOUD in Thread About Immigration Bill HE Co-Authored
Sam J.
DAMNING Thread Takes a Deep Dive Into Text of the Senate's So-Called 'Immigration' Bill (Screenshots)
Sam J.
TX Gov. Abbott Shows Biden, Dems and Mushy Republicans the Border CAN Be Secured NOW
Doug P.
Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs Bring Everyone to Tears With Their Grammy Performance of 'Fast Car'
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement