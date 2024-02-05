T.K.O! Trump Jr. Reminds Liz Cheney that Wyoming Decided She Was NOT FIT...
Annie Lennox's Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Grammys Leaves Out Some Important Information

Media Matters Pres Screws Up SO BAD Defending Biden for Bailing on Super Bowl Interview He Deletes (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on February 05, 2024
AngieArtist

You know, you'd think a guy who's the president of a company that calls itself 'Media Matters' would at least know which channel the Super Bowl is on, especially if he's going to try and defend Biden for chickening out about doing an interview.

This.

Is.

Hilarious.

Tell us you carry Biden's water without telling us you carry Biden's water.

He did delete but LUCKILY our friend @TheyCallMeNans has the goods:

OUCH.

And too damn funny.

HAAAAAA.

Yeah, moron.

Heh.

======================================================================

