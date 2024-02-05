Media Matters Pres Screws Up SO BAD Defending Biden for Bailing on Super Bowl Interview He Deletes (Pic)

You know, you'd think a guy who's the president of a company that calls itself 'Media Matters' would at least know which channel the Super Bowl is on, especially if he's going to try and defend Biden for chickening out about doing an interview.

This.

Is.

Hilarious.

Biden not doing pre-Superbowl interview w Fox. Good.



Fox News helped fuel an insurrection. They've been fully exposed as a propaganda operation. It's about damn time they were treated accordingly.



This is a good decision. More should treat Fox accordingly. We'd be better off. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) February 5, 2024

Tell us you carry Biden's water without telling us you carry Biden's water.

He did delete but LUCKILY our friend @TheyCallMeNans has the goods:

OUCH.

And too damn funny.

Uh. The Super Bowl is on CBS. You do this for a living? Biden can’t handle a softball interview. You should be terrified. — Mike McD (@MickGMick) February 5, 2024

Ummm...no one will be watching Fox. The super bowl is on CBS — chris slominski (@ChrisSlominski) February 5, 2024

He also won't be doing an interview with Bravo, HGTV, or A&E.



Of course none of them are airing the Super Bowl, either. — Thomas A (for Amazing) Grace (@AmazingTomGrace) February 5, 2024

HAAAAAA.

The Super Bowl isn’t on fox, moron. — Nicola luccha (@NLuccha) February 5, 2024

Yeah, moron.

Heh.

