Obama, That YOU?! Biden and His Administration Just Let the Mask Slip When It Comes to Israel

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on February 06, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Biden will veto any standalone House bill that provides aid to Israel

Read that again.

In a time when so many Americans are asking for their elected officials to propose standalone bills for various issues and funding, you'd think this administration would be willing to work with the House. Especially if Israel is the ally Biden has said he considers them to be.

Weird.

So much for that whole standing with Israel thing, eh Joe?

From CBS News:

President Biden would veto a standalone House bill that would provide $17.6 billion in aid to Israel, if it reaches his desk, the Office of Management and Budget announced late Monday. 

The veto threat comes after the administration and many in Congress worked for months on a larger national security supplemental funding bill that would provide support not just to Israel, but to Ukraine and make changes to border security. Republicans in the House intend to move forward this week with a vote on the standalone Israel aid bill, despite the Senate's work on the larger supplemental aid agreement.

CBS really wants us to keep funding Ukraine.

Cute.

But wait, there's more.

"Instead of working in good faith to address the most pressing national security challenges, this bill is another cynical political maneuver," OMB said in a statement of administration policy. "The security of Israel should be sacred, not a political game ... The administration strongly encourages both chambers of the Congress to reject this political ploy and instead quickly send the bipartisan Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act to the president's desk."

David Hogg Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting Goes EVEN WORSE Than You'd Expect and LOL
Sam J.
BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH

House Republicans have been at odds for months with Democrats and the White House before over separating aid to Israel from other national security interests. On Saturday, House Speaker Mike Johnson told his colleagues he wants a new Israel aid package to be ready in short order.

Almost as if the Biden administration has been full of crap about supporting and standing with Israel from the get-go.

Duh.

He just SUCKS, right?

Good question.

Excellent even.

Your move, Joe. The country is watching.

Here Are the Most RIDICULOUS Posts from the Most RIDICULOUS Dems About Repubs Blocking Immigration Bill

The Rabbit Hole Just Made Mark Cuban Their BIATCH in Receipt-Filled Thread Taking on His DEI Challenge

T.K.O! Trump Jr. Reminds Liz Cheney That Wyoming Decided She Was NOT FIT to Serve in VICIOUS Takedown

Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out ALL the Receipts in Brutal Thread TORCHING the RNC

Media Matters Pres Screws Up SO BAD Defending Biden for Bailing on Super Bowl Interview He Deletes (Pic)

