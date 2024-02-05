The Rabbit Hole Just Made Mark Cuban Their BIATCH in Receipt-Filled Thread Taking on His DEI Challenge

Billionaire Mark Cuban put out a challenge for someone (anyone) to produce clear examples of corporate DEI programs implementing policies to bring about equal outcomes. If you haven't been paying too much attention to Cuban, you've probably missed him making a fool of himself when it comes to DEI.

And gosh, golly, gee, it's not getting any better for him.

This is great.

An internet rabbit has unequivocally met billionaire @mcuban's challenge to produce clear examples of corporate DEI programs implementing policies to bring about "equal outcomes."



Start the countdown until Mark starts explaining why "equal outcomes" is actually a good thing. ⏲️ https://t.co/lFchE4zjue — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 5, 2024

Here. We. Go.

"I can say with 100 pct confidence that anyone who believes “Equity” is “about providing equal outcomes” does not understand what the Equity in DEI is. “Equal Outcomes” is the disclaimer the Anti DEI movement uses to try to scapegoat DEI as unusable and unsuitable. You will not… pic.twitter.com/IkWonu4l5q — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 5, 2024

From the rest of the post:

“Equal Outcomes” is the disclaimer the Anti DEI movement uses to try to scapegoat DEI as unusable and unsuitable. You will not find that in any corporate DEI program. Ever. (Feel free to provide a company website that says equality of outcomes to prove me wrong )"- Mark Cuban Sure, let's prove this wrong. Attached are examples from Kamala Harris, Disney, and Microsoft.

There's always more.

Washington state bar: https://t.co/0HbLeVlWb5 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 5, 2024

Woof.

DUKE.

Because of course.

And boom.

🤣



DEI cope is one heck of a drug pic.twitter.com/rzGLNC3dAD — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 5, 2024

Ain't that the truth?

Challenge accepted and BEATEN.

======================================================================

======================================================================

