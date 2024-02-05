WH Deputy Press Sec Concern Trolls GOP For Opposing Machines to Detect Fentanyl
The Rabbit Hole Just Made Mark Cuban Their BIATCH in Receipt-Filled Thread Taking on His DEI Challenge

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:20 PM on February 05, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Billionaire Mark Cuban put out a challenge for someone (anyone) to produce clear examples of corporate DEI programs implementing policies to bring about equal outcomes. If you haven't been paying too much attention to Cuban, you've probably missed him making a fool of himself when it comes to DEI.

And gosh, golly, gee, it's not getting any better for him. 

This is great.

Here. We. Go.

From the rest of the post:

“Equal Outcomes” is the disclaimer the Anti DEI movement uses to try to scapegoat DEI as unusable and unsuitable.   You will not find that in any corporate DEI program. Ever.  (Feel free to provide a company website that says equality of outcomes to prove me wrong )"- Mark Cuban 

Sure, let's prove this wrong. Attached are examples from Kamala Harris, Disney, and Microsoft.

Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out ALL the Receipts in Brutal Thread TORCHING the RNC
Sam J.
There's always more.

Woof.

DUKE.

Because of course.

And boom.

Ain't that the truth?

Challenge accepted and BEATEN.

