David Hogg Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting Goes EVEN WORSE Than You'd Expect and LOL

We get that David Hogg needs something to do now that he's graduated from HARVARD and while his efforts to elect younger, dumber people like himself seem to keep him busy for the most part, every once in a while he somehow finds the time to make a total tool of himself on Twitter/X.

Fact-checking Elon Musk? Really bro?

This is absolutely false. pic.twitter.com/Ja1i7ZqRdl — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 6, 2024

Hogg could at least tag Musk if he's going to try and drag him, right? What a passive-aggressive turnip.

As you likely already know, this went bad.

So bad.

So super duper double bad.

You are wrong David. Ever hear of motor voter bills? — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) February 6, 2024

Because of course, David is wrong.

As usual.

Hello @CommunityNotes anyone home? David is 100 bold face lying. — Saving America (@SavingAmerica4U) February 6, 2024

Except it isn’t. It’s called motor voting & does happen in many states. At least 24 of them do it automatically like he’s saying. Only reason you would pretend this isn’t true is if you support it because you know it helps those you support commit fraud & wrongly cheat elections. — 📿🏴Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫☘️ (@Autumn__Fox) February 6, 2024

You, a kid who couldn’t get a pillow business going, thinks you’re smarter than the richest man. 🤣 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 6, 2024

Hey man, David went to HARVARD.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

You people have a fetish for embarrassing yourselves. “Motor voter” laws, or the automatic voter registration that 24 states employ, include illegal/criminal aliens in some cases.



As more local governments allow illegals to vote, you can see the pattern.https://t.co/nV0YAJzeEZ pic.twitter.com/uFaHTWWMZR — Darth Crypto aKa Jesse Feinberg aced his LSATS (@DefNotDarth) February 6, 2024

A simple Google would have saved him SOOOO much embarrassment.

But then again, we wouldn't have the Twitchy fodder so ... eh.

24 States have automatic voter registration at DMV



California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia,… — Nice Guy P (@RealPJPaul) February 6, 2024

Side note, that 24 states do this crap is alarming, yes?

HELLO.

Be specific David. Break it down for us — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) February 6, 2024

Yeah, David. Break it down.

Then advocate for voter ID, why won’t you David? — Eurasian Emperor (@empireenjoyer10) February 6, 2024

Why don't you, David?

You are about to get dragged! 😬 — B Collins🇺🇲 (@Nyrlat_Hotep) February 6, 2024

Indeed.

Expert on voting laws now, Comrade Hogg?



Stick to grifting; it's what you're good at. — Casey Bowles (@VexxerOfVaxxers) February 6, 2024

Sad but true.

