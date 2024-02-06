Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets An F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on...
LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed...
Get the Tissue! Check Out This HEARTWARMING 'Tail' of IDF Soldier Finding His...
Obama, That YOU?! Biden and His Administration Just Let the Mask Slip When...
Here Are the Most RIDICULOUS Posts from the Most RIDICULOUS Dems About Repubs...
Trump Secures Biggest Lead Ever Over Biden
Biden WEEPING While Asking for a 'Truce' from Republicans Makes Me Want to...
Country Music Star Toby Keith Dies Aged 62
Biden Calls Netanyahu a ‘Bad F***king Guy’, but Press Secretary Denies Allegations
President Joe Biden Calls for Fee-Free Family Seating on All Airlines
Law Would Allow Convicted Felons Seeking Gender-Affirming Care to Change Their Names
We Have More Info on 'Woke Kindergarten' and It's Worse Than We Could...
AS IF! CBS Got an Alternate Offer After Biden WH Declined Super Bowl...
NBC News: Republicans Pounce on Rise in Violent Crime in Washington, D.C.

David Hogg Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting Goes EVEN WORSE Than You'd Expect and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on February 06, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We get that David Hogg needs something to do now that he's graduated from HARVARD and while his efforts to elect younger, dumber people like himself seem to keep him busy for the most part, every once in a while he somehow finds the time to make a total tool of himself on Twitter/X.

Advertisement

Fact-checking Elon Musk? Really bro?

Hogg could at least tag Musk if he's going to try and drag him, right? What a passive-aggressive turnip.

As you likely already know, this went bad.

So bad.

So super duper double bad.

Because of course, David is wrong.

As usual.

Hey man, David went to HARVARD.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Recommended

Obama, That YOU?! Biden and His Administration Just Let the Mask Slip When It Comes to Israel
Sam J.
Advertisement

A simple Google would have saved him SOOOO much embarrassment.

But then again, we wouldn't have the Twitchy fodder so ... eh.

Side note, that 24 states do this crap is alarming, yes?

HELLO.

Yeah, David. Break it down.

Why don't you, David?

Indeed.

Sad but true.

======================================================================

Related:

Obama, That YOU?! Biden and His Administration Just Let The Mask Slip When It Comes to Israel

The Rabbit Hole Just Made Mark Cuban Their BIATCH in Receipt-Filled Thread Taking on His DEI Challenge

T.K.O! Trump Jr. Reminds Liz Cheney That Wyoming Decided She Was NOT FIT to Serve in VICIOUS Takedown

Advertisement

Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out ALL the Receipts in Brutal Thread TORCHING the RNC

Media Matters Pres Screws Up SO BAD Defending Biden for Bailing on Super Bowl Interview He Deletes (Pic)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ELON MUSK DAVID HOGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Obama, That YOU?! Biden and His Administration Just Let the Mask Slip When It Comes to Israel
Sam J.
LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed Out of His Super Bowl Interview
Sam J.
Here Are the Most RIDICULOUS Posts from the Most RIDICULOUS Dems About Repubs Blocking Immigration Bill
Sam J.
Get the Tissue! Check Out This HEARTWARMING 'Tail' of IDF Soldier Finding His Fur-Ever Friend in Gaza
Laura W.
Biden WEEPING While Asking for a 'Truce' from Republicans Makes Me Want to HURL (Watch)
Sam J.
We Have More Info on 'Woke Kindergarten' and It's Worse Than We Could Have Imagined
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Obama, That YOU?! Biden and His Administration Just Let the Mask Slip When It Comes to Israel Sam J.
Advertisement