Jessica Tarlov, Gavin Newsom Pronounce That ‘Trump Caved’ on Tariffs

We're still not sure if President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on every country in the world (even the ones inhabited only by penguins) are a huge mistake or more 4-D chess. With Wednesday's 90-day pause on tariffs (except for China, which was raised to 125 percent), more than 75 nations have contacted the White House to negotiate trade deals, and Trump is a shrewd negotiator.

What we do know is that liberals like Fox News' Jessica Tarlov and podcaster Gavin Newsom think that Trump simply caved after seeing the stock market temporarily tank.

Trump caved. Carry on with your day. https://t.co/htkVrrbiCD — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 9, 2025

He’s literally just doing his book. — Wade Hampton IV (@whitecaphoosier) April 9, 2025

Caved in the Democratic Party completely — FunkinKyle (@FunkinKyle) April 9, 2025

Opening up a negotiating window while leaving tariffs on China is caving? Jessica, you're not very bright. — Tesp (@Therealtesp) April 9, 2025

Whatever you need to tell yourself, Jess. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) April 9, 2025

The cope lol. It’s ok. Cope harder while America wins. https://t.co/52noMyTv9z — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 9, 2025

If "caving" means getting others to bend the knee and negotiate then yes. He caved. — Q (@BitQuinn) April 9, 2025

I knew it. I knew that would be the line. They are so predictable. — Mike Rice (@DragonsB4Dems) April 9, 2025

For Newsom, it was the same line, verbatim.

Trump caved.



He will change his mind again.



To our international partners: California is a stable, reliable partner. We want your business. https://t.co/lhXJDa0T88 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 9, 2025

"We want to tax your business."

Clearly you are not a deal maker. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) April 9, 2025

125% Tariffs on China is the opposite of caving — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 9, 2025

Not sure I would call a 125% tariff on China "caving."



Nor would I call 70 countries scrambling to negotiate new trade deals "caving." — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) April 9, 2025

Trump just re-aligned the world against China in global trade but by all means keep parroting the idiotic talking point you were sent. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 9, 2025

California is stable??? — Futurist™ (@americasgreat) April 9, 2025

That was our reaction.

You call 125% tariffs caving?



Why do you blatantly misconstrue the facts? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 9, 2025

California is the least business friendly state in the country. — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) April 9, 2025

The goal from the start was to get the 70 countries to come forward by applying a shock that will ensure maximum leverage.



If you want to be a presidential candidate, may I suggest reading Art of the Deal. — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) April 9, 2025

Oh, he's already a presidential candidate who thinks a podcast is going to sell him to the people. The last we saw, he was trailing Kamala Harris by a mile.

Now let's talk about Newsom caving on boys in girls' sports.

***