Jessica Tarlov, Gavin Newsom Pronounce That ‘Trump Caved’ on Tariffs

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

We're still not sure if President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on every country in the world (even the ones inhabited only by penguins) are a huge mistake or more 4-D chess. With Wednesday's 90-day pause on tariffs (except for China, which was raised to 125 percent), more than 75 nations have contacted the White House to negotiate trade deals, and Trump is a shrewd negotiator.

What we do know is that liberals like Fox News' Jessica Tarlov and podcaster Gavin Newsom think that Trump simply caved after seeing the stock market temporarily tank.

For Newsom, it was the same line, verbatim.

"We want to tax your business."

That was our reaction.

Oh, he's already a presidential candidate who thinks a podcast is going to sell him to the people. The last we saw, he was trailing Kamala Harris by a mile.

Now let's talk about Newsom caving on boys in girls' sports.

***

Tags: CHINA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM TARIFFS

