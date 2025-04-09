Jessica Tarlov, Gavin Newsom Pronounce That ‘Trump Caved’ on Tariffs

We're still not sure if President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on every country in the world (even the ones inhabited only by penguins) are a huge mistake or more 4-D chess. With Wednesday's 90-day pause on tariffs (except for China, which was raised to 125 percent), more than 75 nations have contacted the White House to negotiate trade deals, and Trump is a shrewd negotiator.
What we do know is that liberals like Fox News' Jessica Tarlov and podcaster Gavin Newsom think that Trump simply caved after seeing the stock market temporarily tank.
Trump caved. Carry on with your day. https://t.co/htkVrrbiCD— Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 9, 2025
He’s literally just doing his book.— Wade Hampton IV (@whitecaphoosier) April 9, 2025
Caved in the Democratic Party completely— FunkinKyle (@FunkinKyle) April 9, 2025
Opening up a negotiating window while leaving tariffs on China is caving? Jessica, you're not very bright.— Tesp (@Therealtesp) April 9, 2025
Whatever you need to tell yourself, Jess.— Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) April 9, 2025
The cope lol. It’s ok. Cope harder while America wins. https://t.co/52noMyTv9z— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 9, 2025
If "caving" means getting others to bend the knee and negotiate then yes. He caved.— Q (@BitQuinn) April 9, 2025
I knew it. I knew that would be the line. They are so predictable.— Mike Rice (@DragonsB4Dems) April 9, 2025
For Newsom, it was the same line, verbatim.
Trump caved.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 9, 2025
He will change his mind again.
To our international partners: California is a stable, reliable partner. We want your business. https://t.co/lhXJDa0T88
"We want to tax your business."
Clearly you are not a deal maker.— AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) April 9, 2025
125% Tariffs on China is the opposite of caving— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 9, 2025
Not sure I would call a 125% tariff on China "caving."— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) April 9, 2025
Nor would I call 70 countries scrambling to negotiate new trade deals "caving."
Recommended
Trump just re-aligned the world against China in global trade but by all means keep parroting the idiotic talking point you were sent.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 9, 2025
California is stable???— Futurist™ (@americasgreat) April 9, 2025
That was our reaction.
You call 125% tariffs caving?— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 9, 2025
Why do you blatantly misconstrue the facts?
California is the least business friendly state in the country.— Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) April 9, 2025
The goal from the start was to get the 70 countries to come forward by applying a shock that will ensure maximum leverage.— Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) April 9, 2025
If you want to be a presidential candidate, may I suggest reading Art of the Deal.
Oh, he's already a presidential candidate who thinks a podcast is going to sell him to the people. The last we saw, he was trailing Kamala Harris by a mile.
Now let's talk about Newsom caving on boys in girls' sports.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member