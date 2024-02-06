And We Thought David Hogg Was Bad! Ian Bremmer ALSO Tried Fact-Checking Elon...
HOOBOY! Socialist Dem DRAGGED for Telling Boomers They'll DIE ALONE in Nursing Homes...
LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed...
Get the Tissue! Check Out This HEARTWARMING 'Tail' of IDF Soldier Finding His...
David Hogg Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting Goes EVEN WORSE...
Obama, That YOU?! Biden and His Administration Just Let the Mask Slip When...
Here Are the Most RIDICULOUS Posts from the Most RIDICULOUS Dems About Repubs...
Trump Secures Biggest Lead Ever Over Biden
Biden WEEPING While Asking for a 'Truce' from Republicans Makes Me Want to...
Country Music Star Toby Keith Dies Aged 62
Biden Calls Netanyahu a ‘Bad F***king Guy’, but Press Secretary Denies Allegations
President Joe Biden Calls for Fee-Free Family Seating on All Airlines
Law Would Allow Convicted Felons Seeking Gender-Affirming Care to Change Their Names
We Have More Info on 'Woke Kindergarten' and It's Worse Than We Could...

Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets an F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on Who Abolished Slavery FIRST

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on February 06, 2024
Meme screenshot

Sadly, Black History Month has gone from a month where we look back at the contributions black Americans have made to this country and honoring their legacy to a bunch of virtue-signaling, nasty, hate-filled, racist, Leftist trolls saying horrible things about white people.

Advertisement

Gotta love all that unity, right?

Thanks, Obama!

Don't take our word for it, look at this 'doozy,' for example (and all the notes correcting him):

You know the face you make when you're not entirely sure if the leftovers from a few nights before are still good even after you sniff them? Yeah, just made that face.

Matt Walsh chimed in on this post to explain how and why Uzi was wrong - he's a giver that way. 

Call it a 'schooling' if you will:

And then, for whatever reason, Nikole Hannah-Jones popped in to challenge Walsh on this point.

Recommended

And We Thought David Hogg Was Bad! Ian Bremmer ALSO Tried Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting
Sam J.
Advertisement

Since she asked so nicely, Dan McLaughlin provided the source.

And boom.

She does block fairly easily - this editor knows firsthand.

She continues to babble about Haiti abolishing slavery ... but considering how much 'history' she's revised and made up it's hard to take her all that seriously.

======================================================================

Related:

LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed Out of His Super Bowl Interview

Obama, That YOU?! Biden and His Administration Just Let The Mask Slip When It Comes to Israel

Advertisement

The Rabbit Hole Just Made Mark Cuban Their BIATCH in Receipt-Filled Thread Taking on His DEI Challenge

T.K.O! Trump Jr. Reminds Liz Cheney That Wyoming Decided She Was NOT FIT to Serve in VICIOUS Takedown

Jennifer Van Laar Goes Straight-Up FAFO and Breaks Out ALL the Receipts in Brutal Thread TORCHING the RNC

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: MATT WALSH SLAVERY NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES
To change your display name, click here

Recommended

And We Thought David Hogg Was Bad! Ian Bremmer ALSO Tried Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting
Sam J.
David Hogg Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting Goes EVEN WORSE Than You'd Expect and LOL
Sam J.
HOOBOY! Socialist Dem DRAGGED for Telling Boomers They'll DIE ALONE in Nursing Homes Without Illegals
Sam J.
LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed Out of His Super Bowl Interview
Sam J.
Obama, That YOU?! Biden and His Administration Just Let the Mask Slip When It Comes to Israel
Sam J.
Get the Tissue! Check Out This HEARTWARMING 'Tail' of IDF Soldier Finding His Fur-Ever Friend in Gaza
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And We Thought David Hogg Was Bad! Ian Bremmer ALSO Tried Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting Sam J.
Advertisement