Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets an F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on Who Abolished Slavery FIRST

Sadly, Black History Month has gone from a month where we look back at the contributions black Americans have made to this country and honoring their legacy to a bunch of virtue-signaling, nasty, hate-filled, racist, Leftist trolls saying horrible things about white people.

Gotta love all that unity, right?

Thanks, Obama!

Don't take our word for it, look at this 'doozy,' for example (and all the notes correcting him):

Slavery is white history



How we survived it



Is black history — Uzi (@Phallon144) February 5, 2024

You know the face you make when you're not entirely sure if the leftovers from a few nights before are still good even after you sniff them? Yeah, just made that face.

Matt Walsh chimed in on this post to explain how and why Uzi was wrong - he's a giver that way.

Call it a 'schooling' if you will:

Slavery is world history. White people did not invent it, and were not the first to practice it, but were the first to abolish it. The last place in the world to still have legal slavery was Africa. It wasn't fully legally abolished on the continent until 1981. https://t.co/ZfTvdLXydt — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 6, 2024

And then, for whatever reason, Nikole Hannah-Jones popped in to challenge Walsh on this point.

Could you cite your source for white people being the first to abolish slavery? https://t.co/44GNIijawq — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 6, 2024

Since she asked so nicely, Dan McLaughlin provided the source.

The first written constitution banning slavery was Vermont's in 1777. The first legislation to ban slavery was Pennsylvania's in 1780.



See Seymour Drescher & Stanley Engerman, eds., A Historical Guide to World Slavery, Oxford University Press (1998), 184; Seymour Drescher,… https://t.co/keTv8XWySn — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 6, 2024

And boom.

Oh man, she may block u for this. 😂 — Zengi The Ruler of Mosul (@TheMosul) February 6, 2024

She does block fairly easily - this editor knows firsthand.

How could a 'scholar' of her class not already be fully aware of this?



Hmm😏🤔 — Valspar11 (@Valspar111) February 6, 2024

She continues to babble about Haiti abolishing slavery ... but considering how much 'history' she's revised and made up it's hard to take her all that seriously.

