And We Thought David Hogg Was Bad! Ian Bremmer ALSO Tried Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting

As much as we complain about Google even WE know that it's always wise to at least Google something before you make a complete fool of yourself. Sure, it might take some time to find a source that isn't completely left-driven and progressive but it can be done ...

Advertisement

Earlier today, we wrote about David Hogg trying to fact-check Elon Musk about ballot harvesting, and in claiming that post we totally missed this other post from Ian Bremmer who for whatever reason thought it was wise to fact-check Elon Musk about ballot harvesting as well.

Same screenshot even.

Fact-check: DUDE WALK AWAY.

Double fact check. You have no clue — Kieran (@photosbykieran) February 6, 2024

He’s right. Go cry in a corner. — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) February 6, 2024

"Trust me, bro" is not a valid source. — JT (@JT100431) February 6, 2024

Right? At least not the last time WE checked.

Ian, you dolt. You’ve become absolutely immune to truth and have replaced it with the lefts “accepted narratives”. I don’t think there is a more pathetic group of useful idiots on earth than the American University professor and Corp media propaganda pushers. They THINK they… — Emmy Wolfe (@emmywolfe) February 6, 2024

Oof.

fact check: you're an idiot..."siri, what is motor voter"? — ThewlynOh (@ThewlynOh) February 6, 2024

Actually it does happen, but you don't care — tim (@timmoore1973) February 6, 2024

Fact check.

Yes.

Literally see MA laws and procedures. And recent confirmed mail in ballot fraud in local elections.



You’ve got your head buried in the sand my man — Riley (@pathforward327) February 6, 2024

But TRUUUUUUMP.

No? Yes?

Unfortunately, you are incorrect. AVR is intended for citizens only, but verification of citizenship is not universally required.

Everything Elon says above is demonstrably true, as hard as it may be to acknowledge. — Tom Finnell (@d2fl) February 6, 2024

Fact Check: Yes — InfosecMike (@SamSecGuy) February 6, 2024

Fact check:

You should delete this post. — Mousey (@MouseyInRed) February 6, 2024

Yeah, he really should.

======================================================================

Related:

HOOBOY! Socialist Dem DRAGGED for Telling Boomers They'll DIE ALONE in Nursing Homes Without Illegals

Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets An F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on Who Abolished Slavery FIRST

LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed Out of His Super Bowl Interview

Advertisement

David Hogg Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk On Ballot Harvesting Goes EVEN WORSE Than You'd Expect and LOL

Obama, That YOU?! Biden and His Administration Just Let The Mask Slip When It Comes to Israel

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.