Biden Accidentally Proves He CAN Secure the Border Threatening to Make it Worse if Repubs Don't Cooperate

Biden is threatening to make the crisis at the border worse if Republicans don't support the crap bill that will make the crisis at the border worse. Yeah, think about that for a minute. Sounds pretty fascist-y, yeah?

Advertisement

Shew, thank goodness we didn't end up with that other guy, he'd have been a total DICTATOR. Totally.

*cough cough*

Remember, anytime the Left accuses someone of doing or being something THEY are doing or 'being' it themselves. Take a look at this:

White House says ICE will reduce deportations, detention capacity if Republicans don't pass border bill https://t.co/FWHhnID29B — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 7, 2024

From Fox News:

The White House on Thursday announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will soon be "forced" to reduce operations at the southern border due to lack of funds. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that because Republicans have not passed the bipartisan border security agreement with funding for Israel and Ukraine, the administration is left with no choice but to pull back from the border. "Because congressional Republicans are choosing partisan politics over our national security and refusing to pass the bipartisan national security agreement that includes significant border reforms and funding, over the coming weeks, ICE will be forced to reduce operations because of budget shortfalls," Jean-Pierre said during a gaggle on Air Force One.

What. A. Crock.

No biggie, just a sitting president threatening to sacrifice more Americans if he doesn’t get his way pic.twitter.com/TGJeUsGX3n — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 8, 2024

Democrats never change.

But you know, Trump said mean stuff. THE HORROR.

Remember when Obama didn’t get the budget that he wanted, so he shut down unmanned national monuments? He even threatened to arrest people for taking pictures of them. — Winter-Wü1f (@Wu1f_603) February 8, 2024

Sounds a lot like Obama, doesn't it?

Democrats hate America. We said what we said.

Yeah that'll show those voters. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) February 7, 2024

Accidentally showing he has the power to control it and just refuses to — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 8, 2024

Yeah, there's that too. We all know he has the tools he needs and the authority to secure the border. He just won't. And anyone telling you any differently has a bridge for sale.

Or has been eating a bunch of paint chips.

Always a winning argument to hold the American people hostage. Republicans should go straight to the poor communities being adversely affected by this and point out which party is doing this to them. No mercy. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) February 7, 2024

Joe Biden needs to consider that his strong-arm tactics will backfire. Can't blame the border fiasco on Trump when your administration is on the record threatening to reduce already watered-down deportations. You own the migrant crisis Joe. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) February 7, 2024

Once someone sets foot in America, they become a citizen. You can only deport those outside of America — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 8, 2024

Heh.

“You must obey or we will make it worse for the country” sounds very fascist-y — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) February 8, 2024

Advertisement

Don't it?

======================================================================

Related:

Not an Elk, BRO: Dem Senator/Self-Proclaimed Hunter Blames STAFF for EMBARRASSING Elk Pic Snafu and LOL

Biden Rambles and Plays the Victim When Reporters Ask Him About Invasion at the Southern Border (Watch)

And We Thought David Hogg Was Bad! Ian Bremmer ALSO Tried Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Ballot Harvesting

HOOBOY! Socialist Dem DRAGGED for Telling Boomers They'll DIE ALONE in Nursing Homes Without Illegals

Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets An F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on Who Abolished Slavery FIRST

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.