Biden Accidentally Proves He CAN Secure the Border Threatening to Make it Worse if Repubs Don't Cooperate

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on February 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Biden is threatening to make the crisis at the border worse if Republicans don't support the crap bill that will make the crisis at the border worse. Yeah, think about that for a minute. Sounds pretty fascist-y, yeah?

Shew, thank goodness we didn't end up with that other guy, he'd have been a total DICTATOR. Totally.

*cough cough*

Remember, anytime the Left accuses someone of doing or being something THEY are doing or 'being' it themselves. Take a look at this:

From Fox News:

The White House on Thursday announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will soon be "forced" to reduce operations at the southern border due to lack of funds.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that because Republicans have not passed the bipartisan border security agreement with funding for Israel and Ukraine, the administration is left with no choice but to pull back from the border.

"Because congressional Republicans are choosing partisan politics over our national security and refusing to pass the bipartisan national security agreement that includes significant border reforms and funding, over the coming weeks, ICE will be forced to reduce operations because of budget shortfalls," Jean-Pierre said during a gaggle on Air Force One.

What. A. Crock.

Democrats never change.

But you know, Trump said mean stuff. THE HORROR.

Sounds a lot like Obama, doesn't it?

Democrats hate America. We said what we said.

Yeah, there's that too. We all know he has the tools he needs and the authority to secure the border. He just won't. And anyone telling you any differently has a bridge for sale.

Or has been eating a bunch of paint chips.

Heh.

Don't it?

======================================================================

