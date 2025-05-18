There It Is! Legacy Media to Use Biden’s Cancer to Deflect from Role...
VIP
Biden's Cancer Diagnosis May Be the Missing Puzzle Piece In the Cover Up...
'Routine' Traffic Stop Leads Police to Meth, Rattlesnakes And One Adorable Baby Monkey
This Is RICH Coming From HER! Hillary Clinton Says Republican Women Are 'Handmaidens...
Who’s Crying Now? Dems Are Losing Their Minds Over Trump’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’...
Clark Dominates Reese in WNBA Opener That had Everything the League Wanted Except...
'I Was Chosen, Not of My Own Merit:' Pope Leo XIV Expresses Humble...
BREAKING: Former President Joe Biden Diagnosed With 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer That's Sp...
Fox News: 'Former President Biden Diagnosed With 'Aggressive' Form of Prostate Cancer'
AI Adorbs! Baby-Fied Videos are Trending on Social Media and a Trump and...
FBI's Bongino: 'Priceless Observing Some of the Same Apologists, Who Misled America for...
Trust the Experts, Though! Singer-Songwriter Blames DOGE Cuts for Kentucky Storm Deaths
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Lists What 'Delaying the One, Big Beautiful Bill...
'A Gamble Made to Keep Power:' Fusilli Spock Explains How We ALL Feel...

Margaret Brennan Refuses Marco Rubio’s Word That White South African Refugees Are Escaping Genocide

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:55 PM on May 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

It’s been very telling watching ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats go from ‘We love refugees’ to ‘We must stop these South African refugees because they’re white.’ People in the South African government are openly calling for these fleeing people to be murdered and their land seized. Of course, Margaret Brennan of CBS News acts like none of this is true.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back on her nonsense. (READ)

Marco Rubio methodically schools CBS’ Margaret Brennan on South African refugees:

“These are people that, on the basis of their race, are having their properties taken away from them and their lives are being threatened and in some cases k*lled."

"We've often been lectured by people all over the place about how the United States needs to continue to be a beacon for those who are oppressed abroad. Well, here's an example where we're doing that."

After four years and an invasion of millions of illegals, Brennan is suddenly upset and demanding answers about immigrants entering the US.

Here’s their full exchange. (WATCH)

We wonder if Brennan knows that no one takes her seriously.

Posters have noticed that Brennan gets destroyed every Sunday by someone in the Trump administration.

Recommended

Who’s Crying Now? Dems Are Losing Their Minds Over Trump’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ AI Rock Music Video
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It makes you wonder if she has some sort of fetish that involves being routinely embarrassed on TV by Republican men.

Posters say the refugees came as intact families, and the adults have farming skills that America needs. Wow, no wonder Democrats hate them.

Yep, the white, hard-working variety who most likely will not rely on government assistance or ever vote Democrat.

Tags: CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP MARCO RUBIO REFUGEES SECRETARY OF STATE WHITE PEOPLE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who’s Crying Now? Dems Are Losing Their Minds Over Trump’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ AI Rock Music Video
Warren Squire
There It Is! Legacy Media to Use Biden’s Cancer to Deflect from Role in Hiding His Cognitive Decline
Warren Squire
Clark Dominates Reese in WNBA Opener That had Everything the League Wanted Except Good Basketball
Eric V.
This Is RICH Coming From HER! Hillary Clinton Says Republican Women Are 'Handmaidens for the Patriarchy'
Amy Curtis
AI Adorbs! Baby-Fied Videos are Trending on Social Media and a Trump and Musk One is Breaking Hearts
Warren Squire
'Routine' Traffic Stop Leads Police to Meth, Rattlesnakes And One Adorable Baby Monkey
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Who’s Crying Now? Dems Are Losing Their Minds Over Trump’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ AI Rock Music Video Warren Squire
Advertisement