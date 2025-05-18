Margaret Brennan Refuses Marco Rubio’s Word That White South African Refugees Are Escaping Genocide

It’s been very telling watching ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats go from ‘We love refugees’ to ‘We must stop these South African refugees because they’re white.’ People in the South African government are openly calling for these fleeing people to be murdered and their land seized. Of course, Margaret Brennan of CBS News acts like none of this is true.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back on her nonsense. (READ)

Marco Rubio methodically schools CBS’ Margaret Brennan on South African refugees: “These are people that, on the basis of their race, are having their properties taken away from them and their lives are being threatened and in some cases k*lled." "We've often been lectured by people all over the place about how the United States needs to continue to be a beacon for those who are oppressed abroad. Well, here's an example where we're doing that." After four years and an invasion of millions of illegals, Brennan is suddenly upset and demanding answers about immigrants entering the US.

Here’s their full exchange. (WATCH)

🚨Marco Rubio methodically schools CBS’ Margaret Brennan on South African refugees:



“These are people that, on the basis of their race, are having their properties taken away from them and their lives are being threatened and in some cases k*lled."



"We've often been lectured by… pic.twitter.com/cNo4pStJ1c — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 18, 2025

Marco Rubio putting on another masterclass on why you do not hate the fake news enough — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 18, 2025

Frameable. — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) May 18, 2025

We wonder if Brennan knows that no one takes her seriously.

Posters have noticed that Brennan gets destroyed every Sunday by someone in the Trump administration.

This woman really is insufferable. Every single interview she just gets decimated by the Admin. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) May 18, 2025

After four years of invasion: Crickets



After a handful of Afrikaners: BUT IS IT A GENOCIDE SIR WE AWAIT YOUR FINAL ANSWER — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 18, 2025

And yet, she keeps coming back for more. — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart16) May 18, 2025

It makes you wonder if she has some sort of fetish that involves being routinely embarrassed on TV by Republican men.

Posters say the refugees came as intact families, and the adults have farming skills that America needs. Wow, no wonder Democrats hate them.

We need those White South African farmers. They will contribute to America. We do not need freeloading deadbeats who won’t work or contribute. We have enough of those Democrats already. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 18, 2025

The left finally found a group of immigrants they hate. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 18, 2025

Yep, the white, hard-working variety who most likely will not rely on government assistance or ever vote Democrat.