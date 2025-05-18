There It Is! Legacy Media to Use Biden’s Cancer to Deflect from Role in Hiding His Cognitive Decline

And there it is! ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going to use President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer announcement Sunday to stop talk about the massive coverup of his cognitive decline when he was in office - yes, the massive coverup both ‘journalists’ and Dems actively participated in.

Here’s former President Barack Obama advisor David Axelrod on CNN laying it out. (WATCH)

🚨CNN tees up David Axelrod to say that conversations about Biden’s cognitive issues “should be more muted and set aside for now as he’s struggling through this.”



Here we go. pic.twitter.com/fteQnPeGIk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

Nope. Not going to happen. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) May 19, 2025

MAGA supporters say they’re not going to stop talking about the Biden cover-up.

Commenters say the cancer announcement seems conveniently timed.

The Democrats and the media covering up Joe Biden’s cognitive decline is the biggest political scandal of our time—and now Democrats want the press to dutifully continue to cover it up. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 19, 2025

They are literally saying why they released this news, whether real or not! — And so it goes. (@MakeUrMov) May 19, 2025

Translation: “We can lie every day for 4 years, then you should shut up about it.”



No, Axlerod. I don’t think so. — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) May 19, 2025

MAGA is not letting this go.

Commenters say it’s suspicious that Biden’s doctor didn’t notice anything wrong until recently. They feel this cancer info was sat on until it could help Biden and the Democrat Party out of a political jam.

Democrats needed a distraction from the Hur tapes — summ1 (@summ116) May 19, 2025

Here we go, indeed. Of course on the heels of the release of the audio from the Hur interview — TP (@773tom79) May 19, 2025

This is EXACTLY why it’s in the news cycle now. — Robert Perhaps (@thebobbybee) May 19, 2025

No, no. I have said I hate to hear that anyone is diagnosed with cancer. I pray for his recovery. I also pray that he gets every last legal consequence coming to him and all those around him who perpetuated the takeover of our country by a shadow government. — Mark Walker (@markwalker5555) May 19, 2025

Cancer or no cancer, I’m still wanting to find out who manned the auto pen. — crescentlane (@crescentlane2) May 19, 2025

Many posters say they wish Biden a speedy recovery but they still want him, his handlers and everyone involved in hiding his cover-up to be held responsible.