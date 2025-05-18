Margaret Brennan Refuses Marco Rubio’s Word That White South African Refugees Are Escaping...
There It Is! Legacy Media to Use Biden’s Cancer to Deflect from Role in Hiding His Cognitive Decline

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:25 PM on May 18, 2025
Brian Kersey

And there it is! ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going to use President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer announcement Sunday to stop talk about the massive coverup of his cognitive decline when he was in office - yes, the massive coverup both ‘journalists’ and Dems actively participated in.

Here’s former President Barack Obama advisor David Axelrod on CNN laying it out. (WATCH)

MAGA supporters say they’re not going to stop talking about the Biden cover-up.

Commenters say the cancer announcement seems conveniently timed.

MAGA is not letting this go.

Commenters say it’s suspicious that Biden’s doctor didn’t notice anything wrong until recently. They feel this cancer info was sat on until it could help Biden and the Democrat Party out of a political jam.

Many posters say they wish Biden a speedy recovery but they still want him, his handlers and everyone involved in hiding his cover-up to be held responsible.

