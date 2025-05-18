Who’s Crying Now? Dems Are Losing Their Minds Over Trump’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’...
Clark Dominates Reese in WNBA Opener That had Everything the League Wanted Except Good Basketball

Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:00 PM on May 18, 2025
AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File

It was the opening weekend in the WNBA and the league was poised to take full advantage of last year's success. Sure, they failed to break even as they have every year since inception, but there was a glimmer of hope. The league that has never turned a profit and is kept afloat by its NBA counterparts had a banner year in both ticket sales and TV viewership. The increased interest was largely credited to rookie phenom Caitlin Clark.

Clark quickly became the face of the league and the top target of her fellow players both on and off the court.  The player's reaction to Clark eventually led her to apologize for her unacceptable whiteness. By the end of the season, those same players were quick to try and parlay the league's increased viewership into more money for themselves. Clark's top rival Angel Reese went so far as to threaten a player's strike if the league, which lost millions, didn't pay them more.

All of last year's unpleasantness was behind them and the WNBA was looking to build off of the positives of last year's record-breaking attendance.  The opening weekend would feature a Saturday afternoon tilt between the league's premier rivals when Clark and the Indiana Fever hosted Reese and the Chicago Sky. The league had everything they wanted, a sell-out crowd, two of the game's most recognizable players Clark and Reese going head-to-head for a nationally televised audience on ESPN. The only thing the league needed for a perfect opening day in Indianapolis was a good game. What they got was a boring, one-sided blowout.

The Fever embarrassed the Sky 93-58 behind a triple-double by Clark (20-10-10). The game was never competitive or entertaining by any standard of professional sports. The only highlight-worthy play of the game came on a flagrant foul by Clark on Reese which led to a scrum between the teams.

It was a hard foul and Clark added a push at the end of the play, but Reese flopped like she had just been hit by an NFL edge rusher. She jumped back up with her fists clenched and the players came together. It was the only fight the hapless Chicago team showed the entire game.

Turnabout is fair play and Clark was finally giving what she had been taking since coming into the league.

Reese reacted differently when she was on the receiving end.

Instead of worrying about Clark, she should focus on her own game.

The WNBA has the financial support of the NBA, network TV coverage, and a superstar to promote. All they have left to do to achieve legitimacy as a professional league is to put a good product on the court.

So far good basketball has eluded the lay-up league.

