Because, OF COURSE! WNBA Player With Obvious Sour Grapes Trashes Caitlin Clark With Race Card

As Caitlin Clark flew through the NCAA tournament this year -- setting records for scoring during her senior season and led her school to back-to-back national championships -- she's gained fame. And she's also been a target for the usual race-baiting crowd. Jemele Hill took a shot at her during the Elite Eight, and now another WNBA player is playing the race card:

Caitlin Clark's race 'huge thing' when it comes to her popularity, WNBA star says https://t.co/6eBukp6BOz — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 13, 2024

Sigh.

This is all so exhausting.

More from Fox News:

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson is a five-time All-Star and is hoping to lead her team to a third consecutive WNBA championship this season. However, the Aces’ quest for a three-peat may be flying under the radar thanks to the incoming rookie class headlined by the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark. The former Iowa star set all-time records for scoring during her senior season and led her school to back-to-back national championship appearances. Even with the accolades on her resume, the narrative around Clark has turned into studies and media critiques about why she is popular instead of her game lifting up women’s basketball. Wilson, in an interview with The Associated Press, agreed there was a race element to the sharpshooter’s popularity. "I think it’s a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it’s not about Black and White, but to me, it is," Wilson said. "It really is because you can be top-notch at what you are as a Black woman, but yet maybe that’s something that people don’t want to see. "They don’t see it as marketable, so it doesn’t matter how hard I work. It doesn’t matter what we all do as Black women, we’re still going to be swept underneath the rug. That’s why it boils my blood when people say it’s not about race because it is."

Clark's record speaks for itself.

And which is it, Lefties? Is Clark getting a raw deal because she's a woman or is she getting special treatment because she's a white woman? Pick one.

It has nothing to do with the fact she broke the NCAA scoring record. — vomit romney (@VomitRomney) May 13, 2024

We can't be a meritocracy. That's a bad thing.

Amazing that Kobe Jordan lebron are all the fan favorites overwhelming in the nba all time list and no Larry bird — DREW THOMAS 🫡 🇺🇸 (@DrewThomas1985) May 13, 2024

Exactly.

I didn’t even know there was a WNBA until Caitlin Clark got drafted. — 🇺🇸POTUS Note 🇺🇸 (@POTUSnote) May 13, 2024

Neither did anyone else.

Why must everything be about race? — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) May 13, 2024

Because it gives people political power by keeping us divided.

It's being made a huge thing by racists.



Her talent is why she's popular. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 13, 2024

Yes, it is.

No one cared about the WNBA and now it's lit because of Clark — Sebastian Noto 🇺🇲🇮🇹 (@AtlasAZ22) May 13, 2024

You'd think the WNBA and all its players would be grateful.

The notion that black people (or non-white people generally) are by definition incapable of racism, or that only white people can be racists (which amounts of course to the same thing), needs to be shot straight into a supernova. https://t.co/jvSa1BOzNt — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) May 13, 2024

Yes it does.

Even if this is true, why would it be surprising that a mostly white country would have a slight preference for white athletes? https://t.co/93BOE2Deco — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) May 13, 2024

Because it's racist. For reasons.

Folks need to let this young lady have the spotlight she’s earned and stop making excuses for it. https://t.co/GTka3cSc8Y — The Timeline Shambler (@TheRocsWorld) May 13, 2024

Yes, they do.

Than why isn't Tyler Herro the most popular player in the NBA? This is so stupid. Clark is popular because of her style of play. She's an absolute gunner who takes and makes crazy shots. She also played at an underdog school and slayed the giants. That's why she is popular. https://t.co/nQpONqnzq1 — El Fur de Ball (@El_fur_ez_Back) May 13, 2024

She's a good athlete. And that makes her popular. That's all their is to it.