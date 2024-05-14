Because, OF COURSE! WNBA Player With Obvious Sour Grapes Trashes Caitlin Clark With Race Card

Disney Exec Reportedly Explains How Tinker Bell Has Become 'Problematic' for Young Girls
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 14, 2024
Twitchy

As Caitlin Clark flew through the NCAA tournament this year -- setting records for scoring during her senior season and led her school to back-to-back national championships -- she's gained fame. And she's also been a target for the usual race-baiting crowd. Jemele Hill took a shot at her during the Elite Eight, and now another WNBA player is playing the race card:

Sigh.

This is all so exhausting.

More from Fox News:

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson is a five-time All-Star and is hoping to lead her team to a third consecutive WNBA championship this season.

However, the Aces’ quest for a three-peat may be flying under the radar thanks to the incoming rookie class headlined by the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark. The former Iowa star set all-time records for scoring during her senior season and led her school to back-to-back national championship appearances.

Even with the accolades on her resume, the narrative around Clark has turned into studies and media critiques about why she is popular instead of her game lifting up women’s basketball.

Wilson, in an interview with The Associated Press, agreed there was a race element to the sharpshooter’s popularity. 

"I think it’s a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it’s not about Black and White, but to me, it is," Wilson said. "It really is because you can be top-notch at what you are as a Black woman, but yet maybe that’s something that people don’t want to see.

"They don’t see it as marketable, so it doesn’t matter how hard I work. It doesn’t matter what we all do as Black women, we’re still going to be swept underneath the rug. That’s why it boils my blood when people say it’s not about race because it is."

Clark's record speaks for itself.

And which is it, Lefties? Is Clark getting a raw deal because she's a woman or is she getting special treatment because she's a white woman? Pick one.

We can't be a meritocracy. That's a bad thing.

Exactly.

Neither did anyone else.

Because it gives people political power by keeping us divided.

Yes, it is.

You'd think the WNBA and all its players would be grateful.

Yes it does.

Because it's racist. For reasons.

Yes, they do.

She's a good athlete. And that makes her popular. That's all their is to it.

