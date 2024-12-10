American Agenda: Scott Jennings Tells Dems Get Behind Trump to Fix Biden’s Border...
New York Times Manages Worst Daniel Penny Headline Yet

WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Apologizes for Her Privilege but It’s Not as Black and White as She Thinks

Warren Squire  |  9:24 PM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File

President-Elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election with a message of eliminating DEI. That ideology is poisoning our culture by placing guilt on white people in the name of equity. Trump has not taken office, but the wind of change is blowing across our country. Apparently, that wind hasn’t reached the WNBA and its rookie star, Caitlin Clark. By all accounts, Clark had a stellar debut season on the court, but some say her worst rookie mistake is what’s coming out of her mouth.

Start here.

Clark had an impressive rookie season, but was not embraced by all of her fellow players. She was subjected to many cheap shots and flagrant fouls. That has posters wondering if she’s doing this to stop the bleeding.

Let’s hear them out.

No one likes a suck-up. So, posters are sarcastically saying if this is how she truly feels, she needs to act on it in the most extreme way.

Clark is right in one aspect, but not in the way she thinks. You see, WNBA is the very definition of privilege. It’s a women’s league built on the backs of NBA players. Black and white men who created one of the most popular sports leagues in the world.

This guy gets it.

The NBA subsidizes the WNBA with $15 million per year. The WNBA has recently inked broadcast deals with Disney, Amazon and NBC to bring in more revenue. That’s great. It only took WNBA 28 years to get here, on someone else’s back.

