WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Apologizes for Her Privilege but It’s Not as Black and White as She Thinks

President-Elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election with a message of eliminating DEI. That ideology is poisoning our culture by placing guilt on white people in the name of equity. Trump has not taken office, but the wind of change is blowing across our country. Apparently, that wind hasn’t reached the WNBA and its rookie star, Caitlin Clark. By all accounts, Clark had a stellar debut season on the court, but some say her worst rookie mistake is what’s coming out of her mouth.

NEW: Caitlin Clark says she has white privilege in her TIME Athlete of the Year piece, says the WNBA is built on black players.



As quoted by TIME, Clark says she earned her success but says she has privilege because she's white.



Clark says she now wants to help elevate… pic.twitter.com/TPKeDRdSGa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

Clark had an impressive rookie season, but was not embraced by all of her fellow players. She was subjected to many cheap shots and flagrant fouls. That has posters wondering if she’s doing this to stop the bleeding.

Let’s hear them out.

Yeah. That's my concern. She's being beaten on the court (her white privilege is getting her smacked in the face, eyes scratched, thrown to the floor, hit in the head, etc etc), so she needs to pander for her safety, instead of publicly demanding the WNBA punish the coaches and… — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) December 10, 2024

Since she states that the WNBA is built by black players, how did her "white privilege" get her into the WNBA? I hate to think this, but is Clark ignorant or is she pandering? — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) December 10, 2024

Hundred percent she’s pandering — Snidely Whiplash (@SnidelytheWhip) December 10, 2024

No one likes a suck-up. So, posters are sarcastically saying if this is how she truly feels, she needs to act on it in the most extreme way.

She can do her part by using her massive endorsement deals to pay reparations. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 10, 2024

Great idea.



She can pay off her privilege to the black players who built the league for her. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

Clark is right in one aspect, but not in the way she thinks. You see, WNBA is the very definition of privilege. It’s a women’s league built on the backs of NBA players. Black and white men who created one of the most popular sports leagues in the world.

This guy gets it.

"Caitlin Clark says the WNBA is built on black players."



Yeah, the men in the NBA who generate the revenue that subsidizes her league. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 10, 2024

The NBA subsidizes the WNBA with $15 million per year. The WNBA has recently inked broadcast deals with Disney, Amazon and NBC to bring in more revenue. That’s great. It only took WNBA 28 years to get here, on someone else’s back.