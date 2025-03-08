Basket Case: Nation Shrugs as WNBA’s Angel Reese Threatens Potential Player Strike

Is there anything less impactful to the world at large than WNBA players going on strike? Basketballer Angel Reese is leading the charge for league players to get a pay increase and other benefits. If they don't get what they want it could trigger a strike. Oh, no! Not a WNBA strike! This is hilarious considering the WNBA is essentially the NBA’s charity case.

Here's more.

Angel Reese demands that WNBA players receive more money:



“If y’all don’t give us what we want we sitting out.” pic.twitter.com/37GctiPuAC — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) March 8, 2025

I’m sorry WNBA is never going to be profitable. No one is paying money to watch her rebound 10 of her missed shots. — Mostly Peaceful Warpig (@lyncowarpig) March 8, 2025

Her terms are acceptable. — wowzem (@wowzem1) March 8, 2025

Most commenters are on board with the strike but not for the same reason Reese is.

Unlike Reese, posters live in reality. They know the WNBA is not turning a profit and doesn't have the audience of the NBA which props it up.

Women's NBA hemorrhages money. Literally NOBODY watches it, so it has to be subsidized by Men's NBA.

If they want to be paid equally, they have to somehow find a way to generate equal value. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 8, 2025

It’s based on how much money the league takes in. Not enough people watch WNBA to bring in more money. — Katerina Gasset (@CoachKaterina) March 8, 2025

That would save the NBA about $50 million in annual losses for having to subsidize a league that already doesn’t have enough demand to be profitable — Joey Thomas (@JoeLiamThomas) March 8, 2025

You get what You're worth. That's just a fact. Do something to make Yourself worth more and they'll pay You more. Why should You cause them to lose profits? — Ben Rowe🟥⬜🟦 (@BenRowe1969) March 8, 2025

Well there was this one female player that everyone was watching and brought alot of attention to the sport, but... — MondoBacchus (@BTCBacchus) March 8, 2025

Most people didn’t even know the WNBA was a thing until Caitlin Clark joined the league.

The racism and jealousy of the league’s veteran players lost a lot of the audience and interest she was bringing to the league.

Don't they LOSE money every season?



And the players intentionally attack and undermine the one player who was drawing spectators (also known as REVENUE).



Why, exactly should they be paid MORE to play a game that nobody watches? — Wib Gridley (@jarmaug) March 8, 2025

I won't be watching since Caitlin Clark went woke and said she had white privilege in her Time magazine interview! — T L Osborne (@TLOsborne1) March 8, 2025

If a WNBA player sits out and nobody is at the game, is it still a protest? — P. J. Weller (@PJWeller) March 8, 2025

We agree. The vast majority of Americans care nothing for the WNBA. If there was a strike or the league folded entirely it would not affect our lives in any way. A word of advice to Angel Reese, be grateful for what you have.