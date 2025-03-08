'Acoustic Heresy': German Catholic Church's Ash Wednesday Music Made Us Recoil in Horror...
Basket Case: Nation Shrugs as WNBA’s Angel Reese Threatens Potential Player Strike

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  5:30 PM on March 08, 2025
AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

Is there anything less impactful to the world at large than WNBA players going on strike? Basketballer Angel Reese is leading the charge for league players to get a pay increase and other benefits. If they don't get what they want it could trigger a strike. Oh, no! Not a WNBA strike! This is hilarious considering the WNBA is essentially the NBA’s charity case.

Here’s more. (READ)

Most commenters are on board with the strike but not for the same reason Reese is.

Unlike Reese, posters live in reality. They know the WNBA is not turning a profit and doesn't have the audience of the NBA which props it up.

Most people didn’t even know the WNBA was a thing until Caitlin Clark joined the league.

The racism and jealousy of the league’s veteran players lost a lot of the audience and interest she was bringing to the league.

We agree. The vast majority of Americans care nothing for the WNBA. If there was a strike or the league folded entirely it would not affect our lives in any way. A word of advice to Angel Reese, be grateful for what you have.

