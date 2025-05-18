Senile Old Schumer Tries Blaming Trump For Mexican Ship Hitting the Brooklyn Bridge

VIP
Eric V.
Eric V. | 11:45 PM on May 18, 2025
AP Photo/Kyle Viterbo

As Twitchy readers know two people tragically lost their lives and several more were injured when a Mexican naval ship that is operated as a training vessel apparently lost power causing it to crash into the Brooklyn Bridge.

Cadets of the Mexican Navy were harnessed and standing on the ship's masts when the collision occurred. Many were left dangling helplessly from the damaged ship until the FDNY arrived to rescue them.

The NTSB is investigating.

Barley twenty-four hours had passed before Chuck Schumer, The Senate's resident senile old moonbat, tried to politicize the tragic event.

In a ridiculous post on X, the Senate Minority Leader insinuates that the Trump Administration was responsible for the tragic accident.

The rest of the cantankerous old fools post:

We know they’ve been meddling with U.S. Coast Guard staffing.Trump relieved Admiral Linda Fagan as Commandant of the USCG, and that position is still vacant.And the hiring freeze has limited the ability for the USCG to staff up the Vehicle Traffic Service, that’s their traffic control operation that acts like Air Traffic Control but on water.We need action for our national security, infrastructure protection, and public safety.

 What the Coast Guard's command structure has to do with a boat losing power and drifting under a bridge is anyone's guess, but that's what Chuckie is going with.

Of course, the crazy claim is an absolute lie, and the DHS X page was quick to set the record straight.

The rest of the post:

Additionally, this incident had nothing to do with Vessel Traffic Services— when a ship loses propulsion in a high current area, the vessel needs to engage all capabilities to stop and ideally tugs are nearby to support.

We encourage Minority Leader Schumer to get his facts straight before he misleads the American people.

DHS assumes that Chuckie wasn't intentionally trying to mislead the American people.

Most on X weren't so willing to give the ill-intended Senator the benefit of the doubt.

The fact is, Schumer and the Democrats are desperate to find anything they can get to stick to Trump, but using a tragedy like this is low, even for Schumer.

Grasping for the meaningless and irrelevant is all the Democrats have left. Even if it leaves Chuckie looking like a crazy old man screaming at the clouds.

