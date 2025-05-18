Senile Old Schumer Tries Blaming Trump For Mexican Ship Hitting the Brooklyn Bridge

As Twitchy readers know two people tragically lost their lives and several more were injured when a Mexican naval ship that is operated as a training vessel apparently lost power causing it to crash into the Brooklyn Bridge.

Advertisement

Cadets of the Mexican Navy were harnessed and standing on the ship's masts when the collision occurred. Many were left dangling helplessly from the damaged ship until the FDNY arrived to rescue them.

The NTSB is investigating.

NEW: Video shows sailors on the masts of the Mexican Navy ship Cuauhtémoc before it hit the Brooklyn bridge. #PuenteDeBrooklyn #Barco #boat pic.twitter.com/gW5GXBfp1a — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) May 18, 2025

Barley twenty-four hours had passed before Chuck Schumer, The Senate's resident senile old moonbat, tried to politicize the tragic event.

In a ridiculous post on X, the Senate Minority Leader insinuates that the Trump Administration was responsible for the tragic accident.

With the Brooklyn Bridge strike last night:



I’m fighting for answers about whether Trump and DOGE have impacted water traffic control.



We know they’ve been meddling with U.S. Coast Guard staffing.



Trump relieved Admiral Linda Fagan as Commandant of the USCG, and that position… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 18, 2025

The rest of the cantankerous old fools post:

We know they’ve been meddling with U.S. Coast Guard staffing.Trump relieved Admiral Linda Fagan as Commandant of the USCG, and that position is still vacant.And the hiring freeze has limited the ability for the USCG to staff up the Vehicle Traffic Service, that’s their traffic control operation that acts like Air Traffic Control but on water.We need action for our national security, infrastructure protection, and public safety.

What the Coast Guard's command structure has to do with a boat losing power and drifting under a bridge is anyone's guess, but that's what Chuckie is going with.

Of course, the crazy claim is an absolute lie, and the DHS X page was quick to set the record straight.

Minority Leader Schumer’s accusations that a hiring freeze led to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Vessel Traffic Services not being adequately staffed are FALSE. The US Coast Guard has been fully supported and been exempt from hiring freezes. Additionally, this incident had nothing to do… https://t.co/BR4iJX2oX9 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 18, 2025

The rest of the post:

Additionally, this incident had nothing to do with Vessel Traffic Services— when a ship loses propulsion in a high current area, the vessel needs to engage all capabilities to stop and ideally tugs are nearby to support. We encourage Minority Leader Schumer to get his facts straight before he misleads the American people.

DHS assumes that Chuckie wasn't intentionally trying to mislead the American people.

Most on X weren't so willing to give the ill-intended Senator the benefit of the doubt.

Did Trump and DOGE lower the level of the Brooklyn Bridge? Did he hide the height of the Ship's Masts from the captain? Those were the problems here. it has nothing to do with staffing and everything to do with clearances. Trump didn't screw up the clearances you numpty. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) May 18, 2025

Advertisement

Mexicans not being able to safely drive boats is not the fault of our government, you huge, ginormous buffoon. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) May 18, 2025

If you need a government agency to tell you not to sail into a bridge, then you shouldn’t be in the water to begin with.

Just like you shouldn’t be in the Senate. — JC (@FederalistJC) May 19, 2025

The fact is, Schumer and the Democrats are desperate to find anything they can get to stick to Trump, but using a tragedy like this is low, even for Schumer.

There it is. The dumbest fcking post I’ve seen on X today.



Are you this incapable of logic because of Trump?



Go put more cheese on raw hamburgers or something. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 18, 2025

Grasping for irrelevant and misleading accusations directed at President Trump only demonstrates how desperate the Democrats are right now. Just when will Schumer realize that this approach is no longer working. — Wooden Wizard (@Timothy50835184) May 19, 2025

Grasping for the meaningless and irrelevant is all the Democrats have left. Even if it leaves Chuckie looking like a crazy old man screaming at the clouds.