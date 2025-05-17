VIP
BREAKING: Tall Mexican Navy Sailing Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge - Rescue Efforts Underway. (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:33 PM on May 17, 2025
Townhall Media

Some horrifying pictures and videos are coming out of New York tonight after a tall sailing ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. Several witnesses caught the tragic accident on video.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Several news agencies are reporting this was a Mexican Navy vessel. As you can see in the video the masts crumpled upon impact with the immovable bridge.

Here’s another angle. (WATCH)

Even more terrifying is that we’re finding out that people were standing on the masts of the ship when they slammed into the bridge and came toppling down.

Witnesses provided these pics.

Several injuries have been reported. We do not know if there are any casualties. Rescue efforts are still underway as of this writing. We also do not know what chain of events led to the accident.

