BREAKING: Tall Mexican Navy Sailing Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge - Rescue Efforts Underway. (WATCH)

Some horrifying pictures and videos are coming out of New York tonight after a tall sailing ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. Several witnesses caught the tragic accident on video.

Have a look. (WATCH)

🚨 #BREAKING: A search and rescue operation has been launched after a ship carrying 200 people crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge



Injuries have been reported, but the extent is not yet known



How the hell does this even happen?! pic.twitter.com/0CXuBeWh4S — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2025

Several news agencies are reporting this was a Mexican Navy vessel. As you can see in the video the masts crumpled upon impact with the immovable bridge.

Here’s another angle. (WATCH)

Another view of the Mexican tail ship crashing into the Brooklyn Bridge pic.twitter.com/XVmwRYxFaI — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 18, 2025

As of right now there are multiple people in the water being saved and NYPD Aviation is in the air. Multiple Injuries including one serious from being on one of the masts that snapped. The boat is from the Mexican Navy. — Billy Walters (@InvestSportsX) May 18, 2025

Even more terrifying is that we’re finding out that people were standing on the masts of the ship when they slammed into the bridge and came toppling down.

Witnesses provided these pics.

🚨 HOLY SHT



The Boat that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge had people on the masts. They appear to be hanging on after the crash!



Why were they up there? pic.twitter.com/GtAQmHqYsL — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 18, 2025

🚨Exclusive photo of the ship crash at the Brooklyn Bridge.



It's appears the ship had people up top on the mast of the ship when it crashed.



(Photo sent in by a source) pic.twitter.com/b4tVUmBvVb — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) May 18, 2025

This is a training vessel and masts are usually supported by cadet sailors for show. It looked beautiful until it hit what looked like maintenance scaffolding underneath the bridge, which can be one reason why they didn't clear the Brooklyn Bridge. — Cat., 3D Maker & Designer (@thepagangoddess) May 18, 2025

Several injuries have been reported. We do not know if there are any casualties. Rescue efforts are still underway as of this writing. We also do not know what chain of events led to the accident.