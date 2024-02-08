Go Home Bro, You're DRUNK: Brian Schatz DRAGGED For Demanding Media Call Out Republicans More and LOL

This post from Democrat Senator Brian Schatz about how hard Democrats have been working to secure the southern border is seriously something else ... and we're not saying that in a good way.
Woof.
Schatz, or as we call him, Schatz For Brains, had to know this wouldn't go well.
We Democrats have been disciplined, patient, focused, and bipartisan. We are doing our jobs. And the only way to fix “Congress” is for reporters to tell the public that this mess is because of Republicans, so voters can reject this chaos. https://t.co/1TZlCF14Nk— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 8, 2024
Disciplined.
Patient.
Focused.
And bipartisan.
WOW. Is this opposite day or something?
"It's Trump's fault." 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RxcstXX8Ku— Life is a Liberty Matter (@LibertyMatter77) February 8, 2024
You mean the chaos created solely by your party! Run along.— Al Tournas 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚓️🏌️♂️⛷ (@altournas) February 8, 2024
February 8, 2024
Hey, it's a fair question.
Writing a conglomerate bill in a backroom and voting on it within a week of the text being released doesn't work any longer Brian. Regular order!— Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) February 8, 2024
LOL… you’re drunk Brian. You Democrats have been dismantling and destroying the foundations of our free society and all the norms of our government for decades now. Stop your navel gazing and grow TF up.— Grampy Rick (@Grampy_Rick) February 8, 2024
How phukkin high are you?— Rick Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) February 8, 2024
Why do you want to give money to foreign countries in order to secure our own border?— Soup Sandwich (@Soupsandwichi) February 8, 2024
Recommended
You re a clown. Lol.— #GR832 (63 to go) (@Robostop10) February 8, 2024
If only he was funny or the least bit entertaining.
======================================================================
Related:
Economic GENIUS AOC Tries Making Her Case That Illegals Aren't 'Takers' ANNND We Can't Even Make This UP
THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles' in PERFECT Post
So Much SUCK! Business Insider BRAGGING About Doxxing 'Meme-Lord' Account Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Run AWAAAY! Ibram Kendi Tries Slamming Matt Walsh With the 'White Savior' Card and All HELL Breaks Loose
Biden Accidentally Proves He CAN Secure the Border Threatening to Make it Worse if Repubs Don't Cooperate
======================================================================
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member