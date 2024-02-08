Jamaal Bowman Praised a Convicted Cop Murderer and an Anti-Semite When He Was...
The Hawaiian Supreme Court Apparently Believes the 'Spirit of Aloha' Supersedes Individual...
Sunny Hostin Just Found Out Her Ancestors Owned Slaves and I Can't Help...
Dude, Don't STROKE Out Over it! Jeffrey Toobin Calling Clarence Thomas a Disgrace...
OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics'...
Go Home Bro, You're DRUNK: Brian Schatz DRAGGED For Demanding Media Call Out...
Hillary Clinton's STILL Pushing the 'Russia Collusion' BS to Slam Trump (and Tucker...
Economic GENIUS AOC Tries Making Her Case That Illegals Aren't 'Takers' ANNND We...
Biden's Brain Malfunctions Live, Displays Cluelessness About Foreign Terrorists
Dem Sen. Dick Durbin Has a Sad Over Which SCOTUS Justice Didn't Recuse...
THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles'...
So Much SUCK! Business Insider BRAGGING About Doxxing 'Meme-Lord' Account Goes Really Real...
EU Globalists Threaten Tucker Carlson With Travel Ban, Sanctions for Putin Interview
Sen. Chris Murphy Comes Right Out and Names the People Dems 'Care About...

Jennifer Van Laar OWNS Talking Heads Trying to Take Credit for Ronna McDaniels in Straight-FIRE Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on February 08, 2024
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, RedState is one of our sister outlets. Oh, and if you didn't know that, now you do. Anywho, we have spent the last few days watching far too many talking heads trying to take credit for Ronna McDaniels stepping down ... talking heads who had nothing to do with it. All the while, completely ignoring the Managing Editor of RedState, Jennifer Van Laar who put in the work to make it happen.

Advertisement

Fortunately (or unfortunately, if you're a grifting phony taking credit for someone else's work), Van Laar not only has the receipts but also put out a timeline showing how it all actually happened. 

Take a look:

Keep going.

RNC didn't like being exposed.

Whoda thunk?

While others are taking credit.

Classy, right?

Recommended

OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS
Doug P.
Advertisement

Because of course.

Good times.

And all thanks to Van Laar. 

Indeed. And the people trying to take credit for her work (looking at you, Vivek Ramaswamy) need to recognize who got it done.

Not even sorry for saying so.

======================================================================

Related:

Go Home Bro, You're DRUNK: Brian Schatz DRAGGED For Demanding Media Call Out Republicans More and LOL

Economic GENIUS AOC Tries Making Her Case That Illegals Aren't 'Takers' ANNND We Can't Even Make This UP

THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles' in PERFECT Post

So Much SUCK! Business Insider BRAGGING About Doxxing 'Meme-Lord' Account Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong

Run AWAAAY! Ibram Kendi Tries Slamming Matt Walsh With the 'White Savior' Card and All HELL Breaks Loose

Advertisement

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: REDSTATE RONNA MCDANIEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS
Doug P.
Dude, Don't STROKE Out Over it! Jeffrey Toobin Calling Clarence Thomas a Disgrace Prematurely BACKFIRES
Sam J.
The Hawaiian Supreme Court Apparently Believes the 'Spirit of Aloha' Supersedes Individual Gun Rights
justmindy
THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles' in PERFECT Post
Sam J.
Economic GENIUS AOC Tries Making Her Case That Illegals Aren't 'Takers' ANNND We Can't Even Make This UP
Sam J.
Jamaal Bowman Praised a Convicted Cop Murderer and an Anti-Semite When He Was Still a School Principal
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS Doug P.
Advertisement