Jennifer Van Laar OWNS Talking Heads Trying to Take Credit for Ronna McDaniels in Straight-FIRE Thread

As Twitchy readers know, RedState is one of our sister outlets. Oh, and if you didn't know that, now you do. Anywho, we have spent the last few days watching far too many talking heads trying to take credit for Ronna McDaniels stepping down ... talking heads who had nothing to do with it. All the while, completely ignoring the Managing Editor of RedState, Jennifer Van Laar who put in the work to make it happen.

Fortunately (or unfortunately, if you're a grifting phony taking credit for someone else's work), Van Laar not only has the receipts but also put out a timeline showing how it all actually happened.

Take a look:

🧵 Timeline to Ronna McDaniel's resignation ... Here is the first in-depth analysis that RedState - and ONLY RedState - did on RNC finances, in December 2022.



EXCLUSIVE Analysis Shows RNC Spent Millions Spent on Private Jets, Limos, Luxury Retreats, Broadway Shows… — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 7, 2024

Keep going.

Ronna's people hit back hard, including Susie Wiles, claiming that my reporting was off-base, not complete, blah blah blah. But, they were wrong. Here, I debunked them. https://t.co/Fseqr5rKoz — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 7, 2024

RNC didn't like being exposed.

Whoda thunk?

Even after she won, the RNC was a little fixated on marginalizing me and my writing https://t.co/Ty5RxEcsRC — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 7, 2024

While others are taking credit.

Classy, right?

BUT, their fundraising was terrible, and then it came out that they'd shut down 75% of their Hispanic Outreach Centers... (Update: there is no budget really for them in the 2024 RNC budget that passed last week) https://t.co/gSYZ7bCDkz — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 7, 2024

Because of course.

And then this report last week set the RNC winter meeting ablaze https://t.co/GGwOJx6GTj — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 7, 2024

Good times.

And all thanks to Van Laar.

You are a damn hero. Thank you for putting In the work and getting this to happen. She needed to be gone awhile ago. — NC_Erika (@toldyaso2022) February 7, 2024

Indeed. And the people trying to take credit for her work (looking at you, Vivek Ramaswamy) need to recognize who got it done.

Not even sorry for saying so.

