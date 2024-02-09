Hillary Triggered by Tucker, Has a Total Meltdown Over Putin Interview
HA! Tom Nichols So EMBARRASSED By His Own Post Carrying Water for Biden's Presser He DELETES (We Got It)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on February 09, 2024
AngieArtist

We figured Tom Nichols would be front and center defending Biden during his epically AWFUL presser last night, and he was. But it would appear he couldn't take the pushback, sort of like the time he tweeted about hating Indian food.

He probably didn't like the little people disagreeing with him since he's so important and stuff.

This reminds us of trolls who tweet horrible and stupid stuff and then claim they are the victims when people call them out for the horrible and stupid stuff they posted.

Not a great look for The Expert™.

We were able to snag this because as you all know, dear readers, tweets/posts are FOREVER.


... and shows that he knows exactly what he's doing at his job.


Wow. Woof even.

Ok, so we can see why he'd want to delete this one.

Tough crowd, Tom.

Hey, that's fair. Maybe Tom watched a different presser than we did.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

See?

Yeah, Biden sure did a great job ... totes.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

