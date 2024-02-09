HA! Tom Nichols So EMBARRASSED By His Own Post Carrying Water for Biden's Presser He DELETES (We Got It)

We figured Tom Nichols would be front and center defending Biden during his epically AWFUL presser last night, and he was. But it would appear he couldn't take the pushback, sort of like the time he tweeted about hating Indian food.

Advertisement

He probably didn't like the little people disagreeing with him since he's so important and stuff.

I'm deleting my tweets about tonight's presser with Biden. I sometimes forget how fast my TL can fill up with angry noise from every side. (It hasn't reached Tracy Chapman / Led Zep levels yet, but...) — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 9, 2024

This reminds us of trolls who tweet horrible and stupid stuff and then claim they are the victims when people call them out for the horrible and stupid stuff they posted.

Not a great look for The Expert™.

We were able to snag this because as you all know, dear readers, tweets/posts are FOREVER.





... and shows that he knows exactly what he's doing at his job.





Wow. Woof even.

Ok, so we can see why he'd want to delete this one.

So, you said something unfathomably stupid and when called out you blame everyone else. You really are Principal Skinner. pic.twitter.com/IkftHsRjmn — HistoryInc (@T00ManyCommies) February 9, 2024

🤣🤣 helluva embarrassing day and night for you all pic.twitter.com/Oq2n4JxA4c — Abri (@mm77atl) February 9, 2024

No, sir.



You’re deleting them because you said this. Which is exactly when he got back to the lectern (not podium) to say he talked to Mexico to open the border to let humanitarian aid to Gaza..



Biden destroyed himself today. We all saw it 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8EpE6TWJw7 — Reader (@Do_Not_Fllw_Me) February 9, 2024

Tough crowd, Tom.

The big question is why you tweeted it to begin with, were you accidentally watching archived footage of a completely different person? — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) February 9, 2024

Hey, that's fair. Maybe Tom watched a different presser than we did.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

See?

Just gonna drop this here real quick and then let it go https://t.co/M1AhgcuEhm — Harlow (@AngryInAGoodWay) February 9, 2024

Yeah, Biden sure did a great job ... totes.

======================================================================

Related:

Biden Turns to Rolling Stone to Defend Him and His Noggin After DISASTROUS Hur Report Drops and LOL

Techno Fog's DAMNING Thread Breaks Down Robert Hur's Biden Report and it's Even WORSE Than We Thought

Advertisement

Dude, Don't STROKE Out Over It! Jeffrey Toobin Calling Clarence Thomas a Disgrace Prematurely BACKFIRES

Jennifer Van Laar OWNS Talking Heads Tring to Take Credit for Ronna McDaniels in Straight-FIRE Thread

Go Home Bro, You're DRUNK: Brian Schatz DRAGGED For Demanding Media Call Out Republicans More and LOL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.