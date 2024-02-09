Dude, WHAT? Rolling Stone Circling the Wagons After DISASTROUS Biden Report Drops Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

You've gotta be kidding us with this.

Don't worry you guys, the White House is not happy with Hur's report clearing Biden of classified doc charges since the way they cleared him was by admitting the old man can't remember a damn thing and is too old to be held accountable for his actions.

Nothing says you mean business about defending yourself like going to the Rolling Stone.

Heh.

The White House is not happy with Special Counsel Robert Hur's report clearing Biden of classified documents charges, calling jabs at the president's memory "prejudicial," "inflammatory," and "gratuitous."



Story: https://t.co/uCHRpTXfvg pic.twitter.com/KAHE7mTyhs — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 8, 2024

Rolling Stone.

Alrighty then.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

From Rolling Stone:

The White House was incensed. In a Feb. 5 letter to Hur, Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber and Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer wrote they “do not believe that the report’s treatment of President Biden’s memory is accurate or appropriate,” and countered the special counsel’s characterization of Biden’s response to certain questions.

There's more.

“The report uses highly prejudicial language to describe a commonplace occurrence among witnesses: a lack of recall of years-old events,” the attorneys wrote. “Such comments have no place in a Department of Justice report, particularly one that in the first paragraph announces that no criminal charges are ‘warranted’ and that ‘the evidence does not establish Mr. Biden’s guilt.'”

High prejudicial language ... DUDE FORGOT HE WAS VICE PRESIDENT.

Rolling Stone carrying water for the White House as per usual...😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/7LMclis0mx — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) February 8, 2024

That implies they think getting off the charges would be easier than convincing people Biden is competent. — Michelle Barrett (@muchtoocommon) February 8, 2024

It just gets worse and worse.

For Biden.

So they’re saying he’s capable of standing trial?

Ok. Cool. Then the Special Counsel should go ahead & proceed.

The WH doesn’t get to have it both ways. They don’t get to claim that he was exonerated bc he’s innocent, when the truth is that he wasn’t charged bc he has dementia. — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) February 9, 2024

Ok. Cool.

The whole reading his speeches off of cue cards thing was a dead giveaway... As are his frequent gaffes and meandering wandering around stages. pic.twitter.com/G4FrXCbmDn — Greg Ono Libertarianonn (@NonLiberalPAer) February 8, 2024

We've known from the beginning ...

And now it's on record.

Ouch.

