NBC News: White House Considering Executive Action to Deter Illegal Immigration

Dude, WHAT? Rolling Stone Circling the Wagons After DISASTROUS Biden Report Drops Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on February 09, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

You've gotta be kidding us with this.

Don't worry you guys, the White House is not happy with Hur's report clearing Biden of classified doc charges since the way they cleared him was by admitting the old man can't remember a damn thing and is too old to be held accountable for his actions.

Nothing says you mean business about defending yourself like going to the Rolling Stone.

Heh.

Rolling Stone.

Alrighty then.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

From Rolling Stone:

The White House was incensed. In a Feb. 5 letter to Hur, Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber and Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer wrote they “do not believe that the report’s treatment of President Biden’s memory is accurate or appropriate,” and countered the special counsel’s characterization of Biden’s response to certain questions.

There's more.

“The report uses highly prejudicial language to describe a commonplace occurrence among witnesses: a lack of recall of years-old events,” the attorneys wrote. “Such comments have no place in a Department of Justice report, particularly one that in the first paragraph announces that no criminal charges are ‘warranted’ and that ‘the evidence does not establish Mr. Biden’s guilt.'”

High prejudicial language ... DUDE FORGOT HE WAS VICE PRESIDENT.

Techno Fog's DAMNING Thread Breaks Down Robert Hur's Biden Report and it's Even WORSE Than We Thought
Sam J.
It just gets worse and worse.

For Biden.

Ok. Cool.

We've known from the beginning ... 

And now it's on record.

Ouch.

Techno Fog's DAMNING Thread Breaks Down Robert Hur's Biden Report and it's Even WORSE Than We Thought

Dude, Don't STROKE Out Over It! Jeffrey Toobin Calling Clarence Thomas a Disgrace Prematurely BACKFIRES

Jennifer Van Laar OWNS Talking Heads Tring to Take Credit for Ronna McDaniels in Straight-FIRE Thread

Go Home Bro, You're DRUNK: Brian Schatz DRAGGED For Demanding Media Call Out Republicans More and LOL

Economic GENIUS AOC Tries Making Her Case That Illegals Aren't 'Takers' ANNND We Can't Even Make This UP

