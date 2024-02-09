SNICKERS* You Can Actually SEE the Panic Setting in at The Bulwark and Lincoln Project and It's GLORIOUS

The disastrous Biden report and his even MORE disastrous presser have not been a good look for the Democrats OR our pals in the Never Trump camp. You see, we were all just too uninformed to know Biden was the right choice even for Republicans because Trump BAD and they had to conserve conservatism.

Or something.

Now that we've seen their candidate completely shizit the bed and meltdown in front of the world (whoever thought he should speak last night should be fired), we can see a bit of panic setting in with our 'betters' and it's honestly glorious.

Have a side of schadenfreude with your coffee, Bill Kristol.

Gotta think that at 3:00 am today in the DC area there was a spike of Google search activity (on people's personal accounts, not their WH or congressional ones!) around Qs like "if primary filing deadlines have passed, how do write-in candidates work?", "open conventions," etc. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 9, 2024

Ya' don't say.

...yes, I admit it--one of those Googlers was me... — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 9, 2024

What a painfully smug pill to swallow.

And look at this:

"The potential Democratic field is better...Josh Shapiro is such a skilled politician...Whitmer, Andy Beshear, Wes Moore, Raphael Warnock, Gina Raimondo, Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris. My point is, don’t worry. There’s plenty of people to pick up the ball."https://t.co/woEFsTH85r pic.twitter.com/RgVwHoa9wu — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 9, 2024

How very conservative of Kristol.

Nothing says you're conserving conservatism like hanging out with a vampire like James Carville talking about how GRETCH is a good choice if (when) Biden can't run.

Panic setting in at The Bulwark. pic.twitter.com/INzch5kMl5 — Full Professor BT (@back_ttys) February 9, 2024

And since The Bulwark is flipping out we checked in on The Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson who retweeted this.

Resolute Square Partner @stuartpstevens makes a plea to Democrats: It’s time to start calling @POTUS a great president. Not a good one or a better choice than Trump. Joe Biden is a historically great President. Say it with passion backed with conviction.https://t.co/dF2Jp6bNGj — Resolute Square (@ResoluteSquare) February 8, 2024

We get it, Rick, you hate Trump and have made a lot of money hating Trump, but this is just sad, even for you.

He retweeted this as well:

Good flag via @weijia: In its response to Hur’s report, the White House Special Counsel specifically requested Hur revisit recollections of the president’s memory “so that they are stated in a manner that is within the bounds of your expertise and remit.” pic.twitter.com/Bdt0YzFPX0 — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) February 8, 2024

The White House doesn't want Hur clearing Biden of charges using the rationale of his being mentally unfit. And they think this is a good way to defend Biden? Because Biden says so?

Yeah, no.

Ladies and germs, THIS is gonna be fun.

