Nancy Pelosi LACKEY's Dig at Peter Doocy over Biden Goes SO WRONG He Tries Hiding Replies (Got the Best!)

Ok, so we get that Democrats are going to try and do what they can to make Biden look like less of a train wreck but ... c'mon man. For example, last night during that dumpster fire of a presser, Peter Doocy became the target when he asked the president a question he SHOULD have been able to answer.

But couldn't.

We've seen Biden get mean in plenty of interactions with the press, his staff, and even American citizens, but his behavior last night was just sad. So this post from Josh Sorbe (who we'd never heard of until he crossed our timeline) was even sadder.

Someone might want to check in on Peter Doocy after this one. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0cjKvsLrY9 — Josh Sorbe (@joshsorbe) February 9, 2024

And that's probably why he started hiding all the replies.

Silly lil guy, don't you know we can still see them AND if you hide them, we know they bothered you? THAT is Twitchy 101.

All the fodder!

Here are some of the best that he tried hiding:

Biden, who's been speaking with dead people, just made himself look defensive and worse.



Which shouldn't be possible. — Dr. Burn the Masks Right Now. (@HStowit) February 9, 2024

You’re joking, right? — Nikki Fried's Vein (@The49percent) February 9, 2024

We're not entirely sure why he'd hide this one but seems he's a bit sensitive.

I LOVE peter doocy! This made biden look TERRIBLE! — Kyle (@kjr11894) February 9, 2024

Oh…..I’m sure he’s devastated. — wdz18 (@andrewwdz) February 9, 2024

Lmao. How big of a shill do you have to be to post this? — Pureblood.CO (@Bulldog12Punch) February 9, 2024

Pretty big. Heh.

More hidden replies than retained replies.https://t.co/QlR0ANXELs — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 9, 2024

Oof.

You think tonight was a win for Biden?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) February 9, 2024

Biden proved Doocy’s point — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) February 9, 2024

Indeed he did.

Whatever you do, don't point out what a bad night #PresidentSilverAlert had to @joshsorbe — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) February 9, 2024

Poor lil fella.

Maybe Twitter just isn't for him.

