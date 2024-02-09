'Buck Stops Here' President Assigns Blame for Classified Docs That 'Appeared' in His...
Ivy League? LOL! Dem Press Sec's Attempt to Defend Biden and His 'Mental Acuity' Only Makes Things WORSE

Sam J.
February 09, 2024
Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP

We get what 'Keith' was trying to do here (even though he does have this editor blocked, how rude), but he had to know this wasn't going to go over very well, like at all. For him OR Biden.

Or Ivy Leagues.

Biden running circles around 'Ivy League-educated staffers' is not the win he thinks it is.

This is *checks notes* really stupid.

And Axios? Bro. No.

Crazy is more like it. 

This is what an Ivy League education can get you.

Ha.

HA ha.

Not even a little bit.

He can't stop. It's all he knows how to do.

It is indeed strange. You wouldn't think someone who can run circles around Ivy League-educated staffers would need note cards when he does a presser ... unless what they're saying these days about Ivy League schools is true.

*SNICKERS* You Can Actually SEE the Panic Setting in at The Bulwark and Lincoln Project and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
They suck.

Sorry, not sorry.

And it ain't good.

