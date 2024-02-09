Ivy League? LOL! Dem Press Sec's Attempt to Defend Biden and His 'Mental Acuity' Only Makes Things WORSE

We get what 'Keith' was trying to do here (even though he does have this editor blocked, how rude), but he had to know this wasn't going to go over very well, like at all. For him OR Biden.

Or Ivy Leagues.

Biden running circles around 'Ivy League-educated staffers' is not the win he thinks it is.

Biden’s mental acuity is so far gone that he regularly…*checks notes*…runs circles around young Ivy League-educated staffers pic.twitter.com/DedostcRA6 — Keith (@nagy_minaj) February 9, 2024

This is *checks notes* really stupid.

And Axios? Bro. No.

These people believe this. Incredible. — John Tremain (@johnntremain) February 9, 2024

Crazy is more like it.

this is the best lie a bunch of Ivy Leaguers could come up with? — Shotta 🇺🇸 (@Shotta) February 9, 2024

This is what an Ivy League education can get you.

Ha.

HA ha.

Uh…have you seen the Ivy League recently?



This is NOT the dunk you think it is. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 9, 2024

Not even a little bit.

no one believes this — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) February 9, 2024

I’ll take fanfiction for 500 please. — JW (@C130GuyBNA) February 9, 2024

Yes because a reporter who’s a huge fan and supporter from a media outlet that are huge fans & supporters of Biden wrote this it must be true. Stop. Just Stop. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) February 9, 2024

He can't stop. It's all he knows how to do.

But oddly he can’t replicate that in public…strange — Swaggy P 🍊🍊🍊 (@PatrickOwnby1) February 9, 2024

It is indeed strange. You wouldn't think someone who can run circles around Ivy League-educated staffers would need note cards when he does a presser ... unless what they're saying these days about Ivy League schools is true.

They suck.

Sorry, not sorry.

this says a lot more about the current state of the Ivy League than it does about Slow Joe — MAGAKingReturns (@nation_based) February 9, 2024

And it ain't good.

