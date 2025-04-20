Christianity Today Decides to Celebrate Easter by Ignoring What the Bible Says About...
Trans Activists Attempt to Cope With U.K. Supreme Court Ruling by Protesting With...
Monkey Say, Monkey Do: One of Tim Walz's Minnesota State Employees Caught Vandalizing...
Holy Week Massacre: 31 Catholics Murdered By Islamic Extremists in Nigeria
LOL! HER FACE! Sen. Chris Van Hollen BOTCHES Softball Question About Abrego-Garcia from...
JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry...
Send Them BACK! Here's a TERRIFYING List of What the MONSTERS Dems Are...
ANOTHER Major L --> What Cory Booker JUST Posted Proves Democrats STILL Haven't...
Chuck Todd Pretends He Didn’t Take Part in Trying to Deplatform and Destroy...
VIP
Lights Are on but Nobody’s Home! Aging Empty-Headed Protesters Chant Outside JD Vance’s...
Derp Vs Twerp: James Carville and David Hogg are Catfighting Over the Future...
Promised Persecution: Jamie Raskin Says Retribution is Coming for Those Who've Opposed His...
Robots Run Beijing's First Half Marathon and Tweeps Worry About the Upcoming Robot...
Voted for It! Dem CNN Panelists Shocked Americans Approve Trump’s Handling of the...

So Much for 'Minnesota Nice': Check Out the Vile Bumper Stickers on This Leftist's Truck

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 20, 2025
Meme screenshot

Despite what CNN says, we can find numerous examples of Left-wing extremism and violence.

Here's another one, this time courtesy Tim Walz's oh-so-tolerant state of Minnesota:

Advertisement

Please, explain to this writer how you co-exist with people like that.

She'll wait.

The heart of Minnesota advocates for violence against the president.

They do not want to simply exist.

That much is very clear.

The abortion bumper sticker is vile, too.

Wise idea.

A culture of death and violence.

Recommended

Christianity Today Decides to Celebrate Easter by Ignoring What the Bible Says About the Crucifixion
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They forget the other side gets to move and (metaphorically) shoot, too.

That ship has sailed, hit an iceberg, and sunk.

Very persuasive argument, that.

Luigi Mangione, for starters.

Heartily endorsed.

Inherently violent.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP LEFTISTS MINNEAPOLIS MINNESOTA VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Christianity Today Decides to Celebrate Easter by Ignoring What the Bible Says About the Crucifixion
Amy Curtis
LOL! HER FACE! Sen. Chris Van Hollen BOTCHES Softball Question About Abrego-Garcia from Dana Bash (Watch)
Sam J.
Monkey Say, Monkey Do: One of Tim Walz's Minnesota State Employees Caught Vandalizing Teslas
Grateful Calvin
Trans Activists Attempt to Cope With U.K. Supreme Court Ruling by Protesting With BIZARRE Demands (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry Trans Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
ANOTHER Major L --> What Cory Booker JUST Posted Proves Democrats STILL Haven't Read the Room (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Christianity Today Decides to Celebrate Easter by Ignoring What the Bible Says About the Crucifixion Amy Curtis
Advertisement