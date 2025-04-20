So Much for 'Minnesota Nice': Check Out the Vile Bumper Stickers on This Leftist's Truck

Despite what CNN says, we can find numerous examples of Left-wing extremism and violence.
Here's another one, this time courtesy Tim Walz's oh-so-tolerant state of Minnesota:
🚨 WOW: A new bumper sticker spotted in Richmond, Minnesota.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 19, 2025
“Make Assassinations Great Again.”
The left is insane. pic.twitter.com/caT2cfsWfl
Please, explain to this writer how you co-exist with people like that.
She'll wait.
Correction: this is in North St. Paul.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 20, 2025
For some reason the link from my source directed me to location in Richmond.
The heart of Minnesota advocates for violence against the president.
The trans people bumper sticker; nothing could be further from the truth, if only all they wanted was to exist. It's pretty clear they want far more than that.— Sheepdog-Rex (@BlueTRex1) April 20, 2025
They do not want to simply exist.
That much is very clear.
The abortion bumper sticker is vile, too.
Get the plate and forward to the FBI for terroristic threats— BowTiedPlayer | Culture, economics, dating (@Bowtiedplayer) April 20, 2025
Wise idea.
Well. Abortions are a kind of assassination. That person is consistent.— KevinPinball🦬 (@KevinPinball) April 19, 2025
A culture of death and violence.
The left should be cautious about normalizing this behavior, as the tables could turn, and they might not want to face the consequences of it being accepted.— Delta-V Surfer (@dsss272) April 20, 2025
They forget the other side gets to move and (metaphorically) shoot, too.
I want one that reads,— Penny (@GypsyPennyLew) April 19, 2025
"Make Democrats Sane Again."
That ship has sailed, hit an iceberg, and sunk.
"Trans People Existing Does Noting Negative To Your Life Crybaby B***h"— NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) April 19, 2025
Heh.
Pithy. https://t.co/Ta030I5ZRw
Very persuasive argument, that.
Again? Can somebody please inform me about this past great assassination boom I have no memory or knowledge of. https://t.co/UEsvWC5i0D— X-BamBOOZled (@bambootamboo2) April 19, 2025
Luigi Mangione, for starters.
Make Insane Asylums Great Again https://t.co/hwXQoTv9pG— LatinoRepublican (@LatinR3publican) April 20, 2025
Heartily endorsed.
The LW is inherently violent. https://t.co/hWC3GhYeMs— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) April 20, 2025
Inherently violent.
