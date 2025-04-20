Ex-RNC Boss and DNC Lightweight Brawl Over Abrego Garcia: Digging Holes and Throwing Shade

David Hogg and former RNC Chair, Reince Priebus, had a bit of a spar over deporting alleged wife beater and definite illegal alien, Kilmar Garcia.

A former head of the Republican National Committee on Sunday traded barbs with a Dem Party big in a fiery debate over the deportation of accused migrant gangbanger Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Ex-RNC boss Reince Priebus, 53, roasted Democrats during a panel session of ABC News’ “This Week” for “traveling to El Salvador for MS-13 gang members,” which set off fellow guest and Democratic National Committee Vice Chairman David Hogg, 25. “This was not an MS-13 gang member, and you damn well know that!” Hogg snapped, referring to Abrego Garcia and drawing groans from Priebus. Priebus shot back, “Keep defending this guy. “You’re just digging your own hole,” Priebus said.

Abrego Garcia, 29, was deported to El Salvador last month alongside almost 260 alleged gangbangers despite a 2019 court order blocking him from being sent there over concerns he could face gang violence.

David Hogg and Reince Priebus spar over the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia https://t.co/Wpe6YrJbE9 pic.twitter.com/u3DCEKFN9m — New York Post (@nypost) April 20, 2025

Ex-RNC chief spars with DNC big over Abrego Garcia in fiery spat: ‘Just digging your own hole’ https://t.co/X46PL81ubr pic.twitter.com/mvYbO1LDpE — New York Post (@nypost) April 20, 2025

If Hogg is a “DNC big”, that may be part of their problem. https://t.co/wQY48Y8QJC — Joe Lozito (@joe_lozito) April 20, 2025

That's a big problem.

Democrats’ Treasonous Love Affair with Illegal Gang Members: Van Hollen’s Logan Act Violation and a Democrat Judge Caught Harboring a Tren De Aragua Gang Member!



Democrats have sunk to a new low, openly coddling illegal immigrant gang members while spitting in the face of… pic.twitter.com/s8YxGB7yfy — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) April 20, 2025

They care about them more than they care about actual American citizens.

Hogg...a gift to conservatives...dems in full joke mode. — MSA (@manderson5977) April 20, 2025

Should pat him on the back and give him a bigger shovel. — Teneo (@arrivallate) April 20, 2025

Hogg couldn't manage a shovel.

It would be easier for a judge to have a virtual court hearing for Abrego Garcia.



He was going to get deported. Stop wasting time and tax dollars. — Justice (@Truthabundance) April 20, 2025

This sounds fair. Determine his fate from El Salvador. Then, there is no reason to bring him back and forth to the United States.

Guess there’s no love lost between these two. 😅👀 — Orsi (@ofporschii) April 20, 2025

Deport all illegal criminals! Deport all illegal aliens! #MAGA — Field Marshall The Right Honourable Jan Smuts (@DgDen) April 20, 2025

That's the best policy.

Jail for Hogg — Stuttering John Melendezz (@Tommy_B19) April 20, 2025

He can switch with Garcia if he is so worried about him.

4 vs. 1: Reince Priebus is the sole Republican on a panel with two Democrats (Hogg, Brazile) alongside a moderator who wrote a book titled Betrayal about Trump and a reporter from Politico. https://t.co/fPOGcDFduV — Media Mallard (@MediaMallard) April 20, 2025

Reince did a commendable job on a clearly stacked panel. Hogg is a lightweight, but Preibus properly schooled him. This is the first education Hogg has had in a while.