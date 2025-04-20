The Official Democrats' Twitter Account Posted an Easter Greeting, Completely Snubbing Joe...
Daily Beast Warns Letter Signed by 200 Former Trump Staffers Signals the End...
White House Rolls Out New COVID Website That Would've Gotten You Banned From...
Father of Teen Stabbing Victim Reveals Why He Showed Up at Press...
The Democrats Finally Have Something In Common With Americans: They Want Joe Biden...
'There Was a Clip at My Feet': FSU Shooting Survivor Speaks Out About...
So Much for 'Minnesota Nice': Check Out the Vile Bumper Stickers on This...
Christianity Today Decides to Celebrate Easter by Ignoring What the Bible Says About...
Trans Activists Attempt to Cope With U.K. Supreme Court Ruling by Protesting With...
Monkey Say, Monkey Do: One of Tim Walz's Minnesota State Employees Caught Vandalizing...
Holy Week Massacre: 31 Catholics Murdered By Islamic Extremists in Nigeria
LOL! HER FACE! Sen. Chris Van Hollen BOTCHES Softball Question About Abrego-Garcia from...
JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry...
Send Them BACK! Here's a TERRIFYING List of What the MONSTERS Dems Are...

Ex-RNC Boss and DNC Lightweight Brawl Over Abrego Garcia: Digging Holes and Throwing Shade

justmindy
justmindy | 7:20 PM on April 20, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

David Hogg and former RNC Chair, Reince Priebus, had a bit of a spar over deporting alleged wife beater and definite illegal alien, Kilmar Garcia.

A former head of the Republican National Committee on Sunday traded barbs with a Dem Party big in a fiery debate over the deportation of accused migrant gangbanger Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Ex-RNC boss Reince Priebus, 53, roasted Democrats during a panel session of ABC News’ “This Week” for “traveling to El Salvador for MS-13 gang members,” which set off fellow guest and Democratic National Committee Vice Chairman David Hogg, 25.

“This was not an MS-13 gang member, and you damn well know that!” Hogg snapped, referring to Abrego Garcia and drawing groans from Priebus.

Priebus shot back, “Keep defending this guy.

“You’re just digging your own hole,” Priebus said.


Abrego Garcia, 29, was deported to El Salvador last month alongside almost 260 alleged gangbangers despite a 2019 court order blocking him from being sent there over concerns he could face gang violence.

Advertisement

That's a big problem.

They care about them more than they care about actual American citizens.

Recommended

Daily Beast Warns Letter Signed by 200 Former Trump Staffers Signals the End of His Presidency (NOT!)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Hogg couldn't manage a shovel. 

This sounds fair. Determine his fate from El Salvador. Then, there is no reason to bring him back and forth to the United States. 

That's the best policy.

He can switch with Garcia if he is so worried about him.

Reince did a commendable job on a clearly stacked panel. Hogg is a lightweight, but Preibus properly schooled him. This is the first education Hogg has had in a while.

Advertisement
Tags: ABC ABC NEWS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT REINCE PRIEBUS DAVID HOGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Daily Beast Warns Letter Signed by 200 Former Trump Staffers Signals the End of His Presidency (NOT!)
Amy Curtis
The Official Democrats' Twitter Account Posted an Easter Greeting, Completely Snubbing Joe Biden
justmindy
So Much for 'Minnesota Nice': Check Out the Vile Bumper Stickers on This Leftist's Truck
Amy Curtis
Father of Teen Stabbing Victim Reveals Why He Showed Up at Press Conference ... He Wanted to Pray
justmindy
LOL! HER FACE! Sen. Chris Van Hollen BOTCHES Softball Question About Abrego-Garcia from Dana Bash (Watch)
Sam J.
Christianity Today Decides to Celebrate Easter by Ignoring What the Bible Says About the Crucifixion
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Daily Beast Warns Letter Signed by 200 Former Trump Staffers Signals the End of His Presidency (NOT!) Amy Curtis
Advertisement