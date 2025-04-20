White House Rolls Out New COVID Website That Would've Gotten You Banned From...
Father of Teen Stabbing Victim Reveals Why He Showed Up at Press Conference ... He Wanted to Pray

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on April 20, 2025
Twitchy

Austin Metcalf's Dad has clarified why he showed up at the press conference for his son's killer. He was hoping to pray with them.

Previously, the father had already said he forgave Karmelo Anthony just days after the murder. 

The father of slain teen Austin Metcalf said he hoped he could pray with the family of his son’s alleged killer — but wound up feeling “disrespected” when he showed up earlier this week at a press conference organized by the accused slayer’s kin and got thrown out.

Karmelo Anthony’s family held the press event last Thursday in Dallas, a few days after the 17-year-old was allowed to leave jail on house arrest.

But the proceedings came to a halt when Austin’s father Jeff Metcalf showed up out of the blue — only to be escorted out by a pack of Dallas cops. He thought it could have been handled differently.

“They should have pulled me up [to the front] and said, ‘We are so sorry. Our condolences.’ The only thing I would have said was, ‘Okay, can we pray together and show the world we’re united,” he told The Post on Saturday.

After the impromptu appearance, both Metcalf and his ex-wife had police called to their houses in “swatting” pranks, he confirmed to the Post.

He also resigned from his real estate job Saturday, fearing for his colleague’s and clients’ safety, he said

People need to give this family some peace. They are going through absolute hell.

Christ is absolute about love and forgiveness, but the self degradation by Metcalf's father is a bit much. 

Either that, or they or getting terrible advice and also have terrible judgement.

The wife and son have said they do not agree with the father's sentiments and they do not forgive Anthony. That seems fair. 

Well said.

