WATCH: Stabbing Victim Austin Metcalf's Dad Showed Up to Karmelo Anthony Presser and Things Got HEATED

On April 2, Texas high school athlete Austin Metcalf was stabbed in the chest at a track meet. We told you about it here, and we've talked about the Left's attempt to say Metcalf's alleged murderer, Karmelo Anthony, was 'provoked.' Metcalf didn't know Anthony; they did not attend the same schools.

Fundraisers were set up for Anthony and they raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. A judge lowered Anthony's bail and he's out with electronic monitoring (his family used some of the money to move into a new house).

Today, there was a press conference, and Austin Metcalf's father showed up. Anthony's supporters did not like that and had police remove Metcalf from the premises.

BREAKING – The father of Austin Metcalf has shown up at a press conference on Karmelo Anthony and was promptly asked to leave. It’s being reported that he is refusing to leave, and the police have been notified. The conference is now delayed. pic.twitter.com/F9MumreoRr — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 17, 2025

When the conference started, the President of the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), Dominique Alexander, attacked Metcalf.

🚨 WTF?! KiIIer Karmelo Anthony’s press conference just started off by ATTACKING victim Austin Metcalf’s father for showing up



“It is disrespectful of him coming here.”



MORE DISRESPECTFUL THAN STABBlNG HIS SON TO DEATH?!

pic.twitter.com/Gk89fFxXDC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 17, 2025

And using the stabbing to raise money that bought a house and, allegedly, a new car for Anthony?

Do these people even comprehend that the man lost his son, and the person they are celebrating is the one that took his life? 🤨 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) April 17, 2025

The Left doesn't care.

Absolutely deranged.



Metcalf’s father took the high road and sought forgiveness early on. They spit in his face with how they’ve acted the last few weeks.



And now they attack him for showing up. https://t.co/SLc9jK8eFr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 17, 2025

It is deranged.

BTW, the dude speaking is a domestic abuser. That’s who Karmelo Anthony’s family is hiding behind. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 17, 2025

He is:

Stand up guy.

They don't care. They think Anthony is the victim. Not Austin Metcalf. Who was 17 years old.

What father of a murdered son feels any obligation to "respect" his child's murderer? SMH https://t.co/XfegxSJQcK — Seth (@SethBinSMD) April 17, 2025

No sane father.

How will this play out? We'll see. The team behind Anthony did him no favors. Sure, the Left will continue to say he's the victim but the rest of America will see this for what it really is.

