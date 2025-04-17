REPORT: Five Dead, Four Injured In Shooting at Florida State University (One Suspect...
Sucks to Be WU: TX Republicans Can't Help but LAUGH as Dem Gene...
Look on CNN's Kasie Hunt's FACE As Linda McMahon SCHOOLS Her on 'Basic...
Tulsi Gabbard Declassifies Biden's 'Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism'...
Straight-Fire Thread Explaining the Attempted Weaponization of Due Process by Democrats an...
This So-Called 'Maryland Man' Hoax Just Got Serious
'Well Said!' Here's ANOTHER Letitia James Post That's Aging Like Milk In the...
She MAD! LOL! Here's How Taylor Lorenz Reacted to WHOOPIN' Sean Hannity Handed...
YIKES! Nutball Leftist PhD Student Learns a HARD Lesson After Openly Pushing to...
VIP
Bernie Sanders One-Upped AOC's First-Class Flying During Their Ironic 'Fighting Oligarchy'...
We Didn't Say It. We LAUGHED, but Still ... Jeremy London ZINGS 'Girl...
CRAY-CRAY ALERT: Taylor Lorenz Joins Hannity to Double Down on Her Defense of...
Letitia James SPIRALING Out of Control As She Faces Potential Criminal Charges Is...
Greg Gutfeld Rattles Off Insane List of Dem/Media Priorities (and They AREN'T Law-Abiding...

WATCH: Stabbing Victim Austin Metcalf's Dad Showed Up to Karmelo Anthony Presser and Things Got HEATED

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:50 PM on April 17, 2025
Meme screenshot

On April 2, Texas high school athlete Austin Metcalf was stabbed in the chest at a track meet. We told you about it here, and we've talked about the Left's attempt to say Metcalf's alleged murderer, Karmelo Anthony, was 'provoked.' Metcalf didn't know Anthony; they did not attend the same schools.

Advertisement

Fundraisers were set up for Anthony and they raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. A judge lowered Anthony's bail and he's out with electronic monitoring (his family used some of the money to move into a new house).

Today, there was a press conference, and Austin Metcalf's father showed up. Anthony's supporters did not like that and had police remove Metcalf from the premises.

When the conference started, the President of the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), Dominique Alexander, attacked Metcalf.

WATCH:

And using the stabbing to raise money that bought a house and, allegedly, a new car for Anthony?

Recommended

Straight-Fire Thread Explaining the Attempted Weaponization of Due Process by Democrats an EPIC MUST-Read
Sam J.
Advertisement

The Left doesn't care.

It is deranged.

He is:

Stand up guy.

They don't care. They think Anthony is the victim. Not Austin Metcalf. Who was 17 years old.

No sane father.

How will this play out? We'll see. The team behind Anthony did him no favors. Sure, the Left will continue to say he's the victim but the rest of America will see this for what it really is.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CRIME FATHER STABBING TEXAS VICTIM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Straight-Fire Thread Explaining the Attempted Weaponization of Due Process by Democrats an EPIC MUST-Read
Sam J.
Tulsi Gabbard Declassifies Biden's 'Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism' (Just GUESS)
Doug P.
Look on CNN's Kasie Hunt's FACE As Linda McMahon SCHOOLS Her on 'Basic Biology' Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Sucks to Be WU: TX Republicans Can't Help but LAUGH as Dem Gene Wu Melts DOWN Over School Choice (Watch)
Sam J.
YIKES! Nutball Leftist PhD Student Learns a HARD Lesson After Openly Pushing to Murder the Trump Admin
Sam J.
She MAD! LOL! Here's How Taylor Lorenz Reacted to WHOOPIN' Sean Hannity Handed Her During Interview
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Straight-Fire Thread Explaining the Attempted Weaponization of Due Process by Democrats an EPIC MUST-Read Sam J.
Advertisement