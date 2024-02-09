HIC* Dana Loesch Notices Something OFF (More So Than Usual) About Kamala Harris' Speech Today (Watch)

Ok, so we've been making fun of Kamala Harris' speeches for several years now because well, they're just that bad. Like the time she talked about the spanning of time? Sorry, it was about the IMPORTANCE of spanning time or something. Easily forgettable and impossible not to mock.

But this speech today about the Second Amendment is weird, even for her.

It sounds like she's slurring words, yes?

Watch:

Kamala Harris, in a giant word salad, says you're "feckless" if you don't support restrictions on Second Amendment rights pic.twitter.com/sI4UGQx6I2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2024

What's going on here? Notice how bizarrely she's moving her body as well.

Why does she sound drunk https://t.co/nTX23atms6 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 9, 2024

THERE IT IS! And she might be. Considering we all know she saw Biden's presser last night we'd almost understand if she needed a drink or five today. It can't be easy knowing people would prefer Botox Brain over her.

That being said, you guys know we have to make fun of her.

A lot.

It's our moral duty or something.

Is she always drunk? — AliceInCommieLand (@howfardownhole) February 9, 2024

Suppose it's possible.

After Biden is out we all get to experience more of the consequences of Democrat diversity hiring policy….



This cackling fool is gonna pretend to be in charge? God helps us…pic.twitter.com/c8YsqpGKoS — Baad Sheep (@thebaadsheep) February 9, 2024

Told you guys, she's always pretty bad but this speech today ... there's something else going on.

It's almost uncomfortable to watch.

So, she’s just baked 24/7 now? — Awake, not Woke (@Doembon) February 9, 2024

Hey, man, we didn't say it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article.

But we didn't say it.

We know exactly how the cocaine got into the WH — Christo 🏴 (@engraverchris) February 9, 2024

*cough cough*

