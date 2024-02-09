White House Advisor Learns the Hard Way THERE's No Spinning Biden's Presser BUT...
*HIC* Dana Loesch Notices Something OFF (More So Than Usual) About Kamala Harris' Speech Today (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on February 09, 2024
Twitchy

Ok, so we've been making fun of Kamala Harris' speeches for several years now because well, they're just that bad. Like the time she talked about the spanning of time? Sorry, it was about the IMPORTANCE of spanning time or something. Easily forgettable and impossible not to mock.

But this speech today about the Second Amendment is weird, even for her.

It sounds like she's slurring words, yes?

Watch:

What's going on here? Notice how bizarrely she's moving her body as well.

THERE IT IS! And she might be. Considering we all know she saw Biden's presser last night we'd almost understand if she needed a drink or five today. It can't be easy knowing people would prefer Botox Brain over her.

That being said, you guys know we have to make fun of her.

A lot.

It's our moral duty or something.

Suppose it's possible. 

Told you guys, she's always pretty bad but this speech today ... there's something else going on.

It's almost uncomfortable to watch.

Hey, man, we didn't say it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article.

But we didn't say it.

White House Advisor Learns the Hard Way THERE's No Spinning Biden's Presser BUT It's Fun Watching Him Try
Sam J.
*cough cough*

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

