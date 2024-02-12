Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes for Super Bowl Commercial but STILL Has It...
Hillary Clinton Tells Biden to Hold Her Beer With an Even CREEPIER Post About the Chief's Super Bowl Win

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on February 12, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Wonder if we should have some t-shirts printed up saying something about Biden and you know, his 'not killing himself.'

Between Clinton's comments about his age being a problem and then her attempt to out-obnoxious him on Twitter when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, looks to us like Hill-Dawg is gunning for Biden's job. Sure, Biden's tweet claiming he fixed the Super Bowl was bad but this was pretty damn horrible as well.

Wow. 

We get what she was trying to do here, mock some Trump pundits who have claimed Taylor is some sort of Biden operative (don't make that face, we didn't write it) but this was really stupid and cringe, even for them.

Not to mention she completely emasculated Travis Kelce.

Aces.

Remember when we read about how Bill Clinton likes them young?

Pfizer rage.

Yeah, we get that a lot.

So close!

Hillary knows all about losing.

And fin.

