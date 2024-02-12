Hillary Clinton Tells Biden to Hold Her Beer With an Even CREEPIER Post About the Chief's Super Bowl Win

Wonder if we should have some t-shirts printed up saying something about Biden and you know, his 'not killing himself.'

Between Clinton's comments about his age being a problem and then her attempt to out-obnoxious him on Twitter when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, looks to us like Hill-Dawg is gunning for Biden's job. Sure, Biden's tweet claiming he fixed the Super Bowl was bad but this was pretty damn horrible as well.

Congratulations to Taylor's boyfriend—and the entire Kansas City Chiefs community! 💕🏈 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2024

Wow.

We get what she was trying to do here, mock some Trump pundits who have claimed Taylor is some sort of Biden operative (don't make that face, we didn't write it) but this was really stupid and cringe, even for them.

Not to mention she completely emasculated Travis Kelce.

Aces.

How many emails did you delete over this rigged game? — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) February 12, 2024

hey bill's wife, did you enjoy the game? — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) February 12, 2024

Remember when we read about how Bill Clinton likes them young?

Don’t ever let them lecture you on Trump’s “character flaws.”



Taylor is scared of Trump but goes home to a gigantic footballer who assaults an senior citizens in front of everyone & none of them are outraged.



(He’s mad he was benched so assaulted his coach hahaha) #SuperBowl… pic.twitter.com/bgSBncFPQz — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) February 12, 2024

Pfizer rage.

You must know how the 49ers feel. 😢 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 12, 2024

Can’t believe this tweet is real — Dshaf (@sshaf91) February 12, 2024

Yeah, we get that a lot.

So close!

Hillary knows all about losing.

Still triggered that you 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/OnsWtMddp6 — Donna Marie (@sabback) February 12, 2024

And fin.

