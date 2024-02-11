GRRL BYE: Liz Cheney Tries Picking Fight With Mike Lee Over Ukraine and WOW It Does NOT End Well for her

Poor Liz Cheney, so desperate to be relevant ... even if that relevance is based on her getting her backside handed to her over and over and over again. You'd think a 40-point loss in Wyoming would have been a wake-up call but apparently not.

It all started here:

If just 41 Senate Republicans oppose cloture on the Ukraine aid bill tomorrow, they can stop it from passing.



Democrats can’t pass this thing on their own.



Republicans have to help them do it. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 10, 2024

Lee understands America can't afford to take care of our own problems, let alone Ukraine's. He also understands the majority of Americans care more about our own border than Ukraine's.

Standing up against endless wars we can't afford, however, seems to bother Liz who chimed in at this point.

.@BasedMikeLee is hard at work trying to lose the war in Ukraine and Make Russia Great Again. https://t.co/5FaMeG3Uk2 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 10, 2024

Again, this was a dumb post in general but trying to pull this crap with Mike Lee?

No.

Ah, so you’re suggesting no one could have any objection to the Ukraine aid bill that doesn’t involve trying to help Russia.



How clever.



How original.



Is that really all the Military Industrial Complex™️ can come up with? https://t.co/6GbDHen1Cg — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 11, 2024

Yes, she is really all they can come up with. And as we all know, Cheney never met a war she didn't want to profit from.

Mike, you did more in a four hour speech for Americans than Liz did in her entire political career. In her heart it is not about you, but some boogey man named Donald J. Trump. She was rejected by her district for a reason. Her mask came down. — Skopos (@TweepleBug) February 11, 2024

There's a reason she lost in Wyoming like she did and it's not really about Trump.

Just sayin'.

Her dad did the same thing during the Iraq war. It’s a family thing. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) February 11, 2024

Something like that.

If you’re pissing her off you’re on the right path — J (@j913tn) February 11, 2024

True story.

