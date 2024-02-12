WHOA: Adjust Your Tinfoil Because THIS Tweet Predicted the Super Bowl Nearly 2 WEEKS Before the Game

Typically we do not buy into conspiracy theories and hysteria (unless we can somehow make a joke about it) but to be fair, as we watch more and more conspiracy theories come true we have had to adjust our tinfoil more than a few times.

Especially when it comes to the Biden administration.

Note, we still don't think Taylor Swift if some sort of Pentagon asset but this is pretty ... crazy.

Tinfoil-worthy, even.

The Chiefs will win the super bowl so that they make their White House appearance to meet the president and for Taylor Swift to endorse Joe Biden while visiting. — Nate Kent 𝕏 (@PerrodinNathan) January 31, 2024

OK, so there's no score and he doesn't say by how much HOWEVER ... we did see this post about the Chiefs visiting the White House from Biden already:

With their third Super Bowl win in just five seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t just champions today – they’re a dynasty.



Congratulations, Chiefs Kingdom.



Ready to welcome this team back to the White House. pic.twitter.com/8GZDRiopRX — President Biden (@POTUS) February 12, 2024

Da da DAAAAAA!

Looks like you were right. — SketchDanger (@SketchDanger) February 12, 2024

WHOA.

See?

And...and....then Taylor and Travis will be rescued with a big flying saucer and taken up into space to finally meet the Lizard people that secretly rule the world.

Wow, great news. — Frenchy416- BACKSEAT DRIVER (@Frenchy4161) February 12, 2024

Hey, it could happen.

OK FINE, we're mostly being silly (in this world right now silly goes a long way to keeping us all sane) but still ...

*adjusts tinfoil ... again*

Updating because we had to add this one as well:

I saw this yesterday from my local meteorologist. pic.twitter.com/D8O8Zc9DDU — lifeonthehill (@auntsa8100) February 12, 2024

Wow.

