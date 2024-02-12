REALLY? Media Doing Some 'Incredible' Spinning to Cover for Biden's Cognitive Issues
WHOA: Adjust Your Tinfoil Because THIS Tweet Predicted the Super Bowl Nearly 2 WEEKS Before the Game

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on February 12, 2024
Meme

Typically we do not buy into conspiracy theories and hysteria (unless we can somehow make a joke about it) but to be fair, as we watch more and more conspiracy theories come true we have had to adjust our tinfoil more than a few times.

Especially when it comes to the Biden administration.

Note, we still don't think Taylor Swift if some sort of Pentagon asset but this is pretty ... crazy.

Tinfoil-worthy, even.

OK, so there's no score and he doesn't say by how much HOWEVER ... we did see this post about the Chiefs visiting the White House from Biden already:

Da da DAAAAAA!

WHOA.

See?

Hey, it could happen. 

OK FINE, we're mostly being silly (in this world right now silly goes a long way to keeping us all sane) but still ... 

*adjusts tinfoil ... again*

Updating because we had to add this one as well:

