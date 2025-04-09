Have a Seat on These Pricey New Chairs and We'll Discuss the Latest Example of Wasteful Gov't Spending

This week brought with it yet another example of wasteful federal government spending being exposed.

Being able to just print money and add to the national debt means never having to worry about where you're going to find the money to keep buying things that as it turns out the government didn't even need:

🚨Feds forked over $4.6B for new furniture since 2020 — despite just half of employees showing up for work: watchdoghttps://t.co/3Zk7ZqKkf5 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) April 9, 2025

via @DOGECommittee: "Since fiscal year 2021, executive agencies have spent more than $4.6 billion on furniture alone. That amount could buy 9.2 million American families a modest $500 kitchen table."

-@johnhart333, Open the Books CEO



cc: @MatthewTyrmand @DOGE @elonmusk… pic.twitter.com/cjzgoeU2rQ — Open the Books (@open_the_books) April 8, 2025

Hey, it's only taxpayer money! This is the kind of thing the Democrats are fighting to allow the government to keep doing.

We'd say this is unbelievable but unfortunately it's all too believable:

The federal government has forked over $4.6 billion for new furniture since October 2020, a taxpayer watchdog group’s president told a House panel Tuesday, despite just around half of all agency employees showing up for work as of last year. OpenTheBooks CEO John Hart shared the “high cost” for every agency sprucing up during the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic and former President Joe Biden’s term during a House Oversight Delivering on Government Efficiency Subcommittee hearing. “That amount can buy 9.2 million American families a modest $500 kitchen table,” Hart said of the billions of dollars splurged on the “federal real estate portfolio” that was effectively “decorating and redecorating the administrative state.”

There's likely even more to the story than just that.

Let me guess…someone’s mother, daughter, brother, cousin, of a member of Congress owns the furniture company! 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Velociraptor (@scaramuc1) April 9, 2025

We wouldn't be surprised if just coincidentally Nancy Pelosi has stock in that company.